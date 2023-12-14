header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 14
1931 - Season's first major storm deposits 9 inches of snow in Newhall, 10 in Saugus [story]
1931 snowfall
Painted Turtle Brings Back Bingo at The Roxy
| Thursday, Dec 14, 2023
Bingo at The Roxy

The Painted Turtle is leaping into 2024 as it welcomes back Bingo at The Roxy on Thursday, Feb. 29

It’s been four years since The Painted Turtle uncapped its daubers and enjoyed an evening of games, celebrity guest callers, and incredible prizes.  

Proceeds from this event ensure children with serious medical conditions will continue to enjoy the benefits of The Painted Turtle Camp, free of charge.  

The Painted Turtle is a nonprofit that provides a year-round, life-changing environment and authentic camp experience for children with chronic and life-threatening illnesses. The Camp, which is located at Lake Hughes, supports children’s medical needs, inspires them to reach beyond their illnesses, and provides care, education, and respite for their families. All campers and families attend completely free of charge.

Get your tickets today “B-4” this event sells out!

To purchase tickets or for sponsorship information, click [here].
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
SCV Seventh-Grader Addresses United Nations
Thursday, Dec 14, 2023
SCV Seventh-Grader Addresses United Nations
Zoya Kalinsky, a 7th grader at iLEAD Hybrid, a TK-12th grade tuition-free charter school, addressed the United Nations ECOSOC Chamber for the UNiTE Campaign to End Violence Against Women and Girls on Nov. 22
FULL STORY...
College Board Names Six Hart District Schools to AP Honor Roll
Thursday, Dec 14, 2023
College Board Names Six Hart District Schools to AP Honor Roll
Six Hart District high schools have been named to the College Board’s AP School Honor Roll for 2022-23, placing them in the top 30% of eligible schools.
FULL STORY...
COC Board Names 2024 Officers
Thursday, Dec 14, 2023
COC Board Names 2024 Officers
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, named its new officers and confirmed its 2024 meeting schedule at the board’s business and organizational meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 13.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV Seventh-Grader Addresses United Nations
Zoya Kalinsky, a 7th grader at iLEAD Hybrid, a TK-12th grade tuition-free charter school, addressed the United Nations ECOSOC Chamber for the UNiTE Campaign to End Violence Against Women and Girls on Nov. 22
SCV Seventh-Grader Addresses United Nations
College Board Names Six Hart District Schools to AP Honor Roll
Six Hart District high schools have been named to the College Board’s AP School Honor Roll for 2022-23, placing them in the top 30% of eligible schools.
College Board Names Six Hart District Schools to AP Honor Roll
COC Board Names 2024 Officers
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, named its new officers and confirmed its 2024 meeting schedule at the board’s business and organizational meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 13.
COC Board Names 2024 Officers
Caltrans Announces SR-14 Lane Closures
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled lane closures on the northbound and southbound State Route 14 between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster, closing up to three lanes.
Caltrans Announces SR-14 Lane Closures
CDPH Launches Resource Website to Tackle Opioid Crisis
The California Department of Public Health launched Thursday an all-new, comprehensive opioid website that gives Californians a single source of prevention, data, treatment and support information.
CDPH Launches Resource Website to Tackle Opioid Crisis
CSUN Professors Offer Advice on Gift Giving for Kids
In an era where there seem to be endless options when shopping for kids’ toys, California State University, Northridge experts in child development and the dynamics of play are offering advice on holiday shopping this season.  
CSUN Professors Offer Advice on Gift Giving for Kids
Bill Miranda | Holiday Season Safety Tips
Cold nights, fireplaces, the fresh scent of pine – all markers that the holiday season is upon us.
Bill Miranda | Holiday Season Safety Tips
Today in SCV History (Dec. 14)
1931 - Season's first major storm deposits 9 inches of snow in Newhall, 10 in Saugus [story]
1931 snowfall
Gibbons Conservation Center Earns November Matching Gift
The Gibbons Conservation Center is thrilled to announce they reached their goal, thanking everyone who donated to their November Matching Gift of $15,000.
Gibbons Conservation Center Earns November Matching Gift
CSUN Prof:1994 Earthquake Recovery Influenced Quick Repair of Recent 10 Freeway Fire
The November fire that shut down a section of the 10 Freeway — subsequently reopening more than a week after the blaze severely damaged a crucial artery for Los Angeles drivers — brought comparison to the 1994 Northridge earthquake and damage it caused to roadways across the region.
CSUN Prof:1994 Earthquake Recovery Influenced Quick Repair of Recent 10 Freeway Fire
Win a $500 Gift Card to Local Mom & Pop Shops
As the busiest shopping season of the year ramps up, the Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity, Team DEO, is calling on all L.A. County residents to shop at local mom and pop shops and small businesses across the county during the holiday season.
Win a $500 Gift Card to Local Mom & Pop Shops
Dec. 14: Circle K Offering 40 Cents Per Gallon off Fuel
Circle K, the global convenience store chain, is lighting up the holiday season with a major discount at the pump throughout the West Coast.
Dec. 14: Circle K Offering 40 Cents Per Gallon off Fuel
SCV Water, COC Partner to Develop Project Management Training
SCV Water recently partnered with the College of the Canyons Employee Training Institute to develop a Project Management training for local water professionals.
SCV Water, COC Partner to Develop Project Management Training
Today in SCV History (Dec. 13)
1900 - Automobile Club of Southern California founded; first car in SCV appeared 1902 [story]
Auto Club Topper
COC’s Uniquely Abled Program Receives Award
The College of the Canyons Workforce and Economic Advancement division was distinguished as one of the top-performing training providers by the South Bay Workforce Investment Board for its 100 percent job placement of Uniquely Abled Academy graduates.
COC’s Uniquely Abled Program Receives Award
Jan. 2-5: COC Winter Institute for Grades 6-8
Do you have a child or student that is a sixth to eighth-grader with no plans during Winter Break the week of Jan. 2-5? The College of the Canyons Winter Institute is offering hands on career exploration for junior high school students entering sixth, seventh or eighth grade.
Jan. 2-5: COC Winter Institute for Grades 6-8
SCV Corvette Club Donates to Sheriff’s Annual Toy Drive
The Santa Clarita Valley Corvette Club recently delivered carloads of toy donations for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station annual toy drive. The SCV Sheriff's Station is collecting toys through Monday, Dec. 18.
SCV Corvette Club Donates to Sheriff’s Annual Toy Drive
Dec. 14: One Day Only Passport Fair in Newhall
The city of Santa Clarita will host a Community Passports Fair for Santa Clarita residents on Thursday, Dec. 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to apply for a new passport.
Dec. 14: One Day Only Passport Fair in Newhall
Landlord Relief Fund Officially Launched
The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs has announced the official launch of the $68.6M Landlord Relief Fund to assist mom-and-pop landlords recoup losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Landlord Relief Fund Officially Launched
Castaic School District Board Elects 2024 Officers
The Governing Board of the Castaic Union School District met on Monday, Dec. 11 to elect new officers for 2024. Janene Maxon will serve as board president and Fred Malcomb will serve as clerk.
Castaic School District Board Elects 2024 Officers
Today in SCV History (Dec. 12)
1891 - Actor Buck Jones, a Placerita and Vasquez "regular," born in Indiana [story]
Buck Jones
SCVNews.com
%d