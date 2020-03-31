Sanitizer/SCV Sheriff's

Paso Robles Distillery Delivers Hand Sanitizer to SCV’s First Responders

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Mar 31, 2020

By Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

A team from Azeo Distillery and Wine Cowboys in Paso Robles had a special delivery for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and local first responders.

The team has been busy distilling and producing high-proof alcohol for hand sanitizer. They are not making it to sell, but rather to donate to first responders and those on the frontlines.

The team’s road trip started in Lompoc Monday morning and ended Monday night in SCV, with stops at hospitals, police stations and fire departments all along the way.

#InThisTogether

