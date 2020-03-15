Pentagon Explains New Military Travel Restrictions

New York Army National Guard members are briefed by a New York State Department of Health, health program administrator in New Rochelle, New York, March 14, 2020. New York National Guard members are supporting the multi-agency response to COVID-19. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sean Madden)
Deputy Defense Secretary David L. Norquist signed a memorandum halting all domestic travel, to include permanent changes of station and temporary duty travel. The ban is in effect from March 16 to May 11.
Officials speaking on background said the new memo said that service members will only be authorized local leave only.
The ban is in addition to restrictions on all DOD military and civilian personnel and their families traveling to, from, or through areas for which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice. That policy also stops PCS and TDY travel through May.
There are exceptions for hardship, mission essential and humanitarian travel, but those exceptions must be approved. Domestic travel for medical treatment is excluded from the ban.
There are 10 service members who have tested positive for COVID-19. One DOD civilian and two DOD contractors have the virus, as do eight family members, officials said. There are 13 DOD laboratories that can test samples for the virus.
The officials said the new policy is aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus. Each day tens of thousands of service members and DOD civilians are traveling. This ”strategic pause” is ”the best and safest route” to slowing the spread of the virus, they said.
The Pentagon reservation is also taking actions and raised the health protection condition in the building and associated properties to Bravo. This means all tours of the building are cancelled. Starting March 16, offices in the building will go on minimum manning, with vast numbers of employees teleworking.
Offices in the building will have rotating staffs and ”red and blue” teams. Those employees who require access to classified information to do their mission-essential tasks will work from the building, officials said.
The Pentagon will restrict access to employees with swipe card access, and will restrict international visitors. ”We are also restricting access of Pentagon officials who have been overseas in one of the CDC-defined Level 3 or 2 countries,” officials said on background.
As of today, the Level 3 countries are: China, Iran, South Korea, Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Monaco, San Marino and Vatican City.
Personnel who return from these countries will be required to self-isolate for 14 days before being allowed back to work, officials said.
Pentagon officials are also closing employee fitness centers and said they are looking at other measures to lessen the chances of transmission.
CDC, in accordance with its guidance for large events and mass gatherings, recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.
Minor League Baseball President Pat O'Conner sent a note to fans including Lancaster Jethawks fans Saturday morning about ending spring training and postponing MiLB's season opener due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs, following the directive of the Board of Supervisors, will close all service locations to members of the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency announced Sunday night.
Parents and caregivers challenged with finding educational, creative and/or fun things for their kids to do while home from school may want to check out the free resources on the new Scholastic "Learn at Home" website.
Los Angeles County will close all of its buildings to the public effective Monday, March 16, as a precautionary measure to help slow the spread of COVID-19, Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger announced Sunday.
"In our workplaces and communities, we must do all we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Apple will be temporarily closing all stores outside of Greater China until March 27 and committing $15 million to help with worldwide recovery," Apple CEO Tim Cook announced Saturday.
In response to the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Los Angeles Clippers, LA Kings, LA Lakers and STAPLES Center have joined together to establish a fund to provide financial support to all hourly event staff employees impacted by the suspension of sporting events at STAPLES Center.
KHTS radio station co-owner Carl Goldman of Santa Clarita tested negative Saturday evening for the COVID-19 virus. If his next two tests also return a negative result, it is understood that he will have shaken the virus.
U.S. Customs and Border Protectionofficers assigned to the International Mail Facility at Los Angeles International Airport intercepted a package containing suspected counterfeit COVID-19 test kits arriving from the United Kingdom.
SACRAMENTO - In response to the state’s declared emergency for COVID-19, Caltrans is launching a statewide educational campaign on the state’s highways, urging all Californians to be more diligent about containing the spread of the virus.
Our Animal Control officers continue to respond to public safety and animal welfare calls such as dangerous dogs, sick/ill animals, police assistance, animal cruelty investigations, patrols, and dead animal reports ... but pet licenses will not be sold at the animal care centers at this time.
The Santa Clarita Food Pantry will continue to operate on our regularly scheduled days. We are implementing precautionary procedures and ask that you do not visit us if you are showing signs of illness, have not met the minimum 14 days to receive food assistance from us, or have come in contact with someone that is ill.
