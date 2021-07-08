Planning Commission Approves 214-Bed Canyon Country Assisted Living Facility

The Santa Clarita Planning Commission supported an application Tuesday night for a new assisted living facility at 17907 Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country.

The facility was permitted to have up to 214 beds, including 18 memory care spots, according to Ben Jarvis, a city associate planner, noting the building color palette will change from orange and yellow to green, brown and white.

The new senior living facility will occupy a 100,000-square-foot, three-story building constructed in 2006 and left vacant since that time.

“It’s a great reuse of a building that’s been sitting there for 15 years,” said Commissioner Renee Berlin.

Forty parking spaces around the building’s first floor will be converted to outdoor patio space for facility residents, according to Bill Anz, a business development officer with the applicant, developer Mainsail Capital Group LLC.

Despite the loss of parking spaces, the building will still maintain 375 parking spaces, most of which will be underground across two basement floors.

“Demand for the service is through the roof, from what we’ve looked at through surveys,” Anz said of the need for senior assisted living facilities in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Circle K

The owner of a Circle K withdrew his request for a conditional use permit that would allow the convenience store to sell spirits and liquor on site.

Patrick Leclair, a senior planner with the city, said the owner believes the store’s size moves it into a land use category that does not need a conditional use permit to sell the alcohol.

“(Circle K) found that their tenant space exceeds the 3,500-square-foot requirement and that bumps them into a different land use category,” Leclair said.

He said the store would have to submit its proposal to sell liquor and spirits to the city’s planning division for administrative review.

The proposal, Leclair said, would need to “demonstrate that any project … would have less than 10% of their shelf space devoted to any alcohol sales on site.”

The store currently sells beer and wine. Any administrative decision could be appealed to the Planning Commission, Leclair told commissioners.

He said the city will consider public comments received on the item, including on the topic of the convenience store’s hours of operation, in response to a question from Berlin.

