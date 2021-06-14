Planning Commission to Discuss Transitional Housing, Circle K Alcohol Sales Expansion

The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will consider Tuesday a transitional housing project on a vacant lot at 23652 Newhall Ave.

Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley proposed the four 812-square-foot, single-story two-bedroom and one-bathroom apartments for single mothers and their families.

A second proposed building of 2,834 square feet on the formerly city-owned property would house four offices for Family Promise staff, one bedroom and three bathrooms for supportive, transitional housing, a communal kitchen and communal living space, according to a staff report.

The proposed units are considered affordable housing, meaning a family must earn no more than 80% area median income to be a tenant.

City staff found that the project meets the city’s design guidelines and a variety of other land use requirements. Family Promise has been searching for a permanent space since 2018, according to the city’s report.

Liquor, Spirits at Seco Canyon Road Circle K

Planning commissioners will weigh Tuesday whether to expand alcohol sales at the Circle K convenience store on Seco Canyon Road to include liquor and other spirits.

The 24-hour store has sold beer and wine since 1988 and proposed placing the liquor and other spirits behind the store’s front counter.

“The proposed use will expand the current offering of goods, thereby helping to sustain the local economy and the success of the neighborhood-serving commercial center as well as meeting the convenience needs of local residents,” according to a city planning staff analysis of the proposal.

