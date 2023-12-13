Dec. 14: Circle K Offering 40 Cents Per Gallon off Fuel

Circle K, the global convenience store chain, is lighting up the holiday season with a major discount at the pump throughout the West Coast.

Drivers can save up to 40 cents* off per gallon of fuel on Dec. 14, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and save 50% on car washes all day at Circle K locations throughout California, Oregon and Washington.

“In the spirit of the holiday season, we’re very pleased to have a Fuel Day ‘Pop-up’ to make it a little easier to navigate through festivities, shopping and travel,” said George Wilkins, Vice President of Operations, Circle K West Coast Business Unit. “With these exclusive savings and our commitment to adding great value, we hope to make this season extra special and joyous for our customers.”

The Fuel Day Pop-up and car wash discount will only be available at participating Circle K locations in California, Oregon and Washington. Customers can find their nearest participating location using the Store Locator.

*Up to 40 cents per gallon in certain states in accordance with applicable laws. Fuel discount per gallon starts on Dec 14, at 4 p.m. and ends Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. at participating company-operated and select franchise-operated fuel locations in California, Oregon and Washington, while supplies last. The price on the pump reflects the discounted price during that time.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...