April 11: Spring into Savings with 40 Cents Off Gas at Circle K

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 4 and 7 p.m. local time Thursday, April 11 during Circle K Fuel Day Pop-Up and 50% off on car washes all day at over 200 participating Circle K locations including Los Angeles.
This third study by SMU DataArts analyzing the demographic makeup of the arts and cultural workforce in L.A. County finds a significant shift toward greater racial and ethnic diversity since 2019, particularly at the leadership level.
The William S. Hart Union High School District is proud to announce that Nicole Jolicoeur, Rio Norte Junior High School Special Education Teacher, has been selected as the 2024/25 Hart District Teacher of the Year.
The SCV Aerospace & Defense Forum is partnering with ITT Aerospace to hold a networking breakfast and site tour of their Valencia facility.
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has released their Q4 2023 Economic Snapshot.
The Golden Valley High School Performing Arts Department presents cult favorite Little Shop of Horrors, a musical about a flower shop in a rough and rundown neighborhood that is taken over by a flesh-eating plant from outer space.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Hilda L. Solis to commemorate the 109th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide by proclaiming April 24, 2024 as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.
1909
1909 - Oil Pioneer Wallace L. Hardison killed in collision with train
]
In bustling Santa Clarita, where many residents lead busy lives and often feel divided and disconnected, there is a growing need for spaces that bring people together, fostering community and hope.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond joined State Senator Henry Stern, State Senator Susan Rubio, Jewish Public Affairs Committee of California representative Cliff Berg and Anti-Defamation League Central Pacific Deputy Regional Director Teresa Drenick in announcing support for Senate Bill 1421 to establish an Office of Civil Rights within the California Department of Education.
Golden Valley High School has launched the Grizzlies Cafecito, the brainchild of Sarah Caduff, a career transition advisor at Golden Valley, to help special needs students learn employment skills.
In a step toward strengthening the fight against retail theft, California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, appeared at a press conference on April 9 alongside California Attorney General Rob Bonta, State Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas and a bipartisan coalition of Assemblymembers who introduced a comprehensive legislative package aimed at curtailing the surge in retail crimes.
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration for our upcoming “Exploring Domestic Spaces” juried exhibition, which will be on view at the Newhall Community Center.
"Eleanor's Story: An American Girl in Hitler's Germany," presented by Ingrid Garner will open Friday, April 26 at The MAIN theater in Old Town Newhall. The show will run for four performances.
Take a Sunset Stroll at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Nature Center in Aqua Dulce. Get outdoors and explore the park on beginner friendly early evening 60-minute hikes that highlight the park's amazing natural and human histories with park staff and volunteers.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the 15th Annual State of the County luncheon will be held June 6 at 11:30 a.m. at The Hyatt Regency Valencia.
1937 -
1937 - Pioneer aviator E.B. Christopher and passenger killed in crash of light plane on Ridge Route near Gorman
]
A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 10.
Greg Gifford, Ph.D., will be the featured speaker at this year’s commencement ceremony at The Master’s University.
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, April 11, at 6 p.m.
Vegetable dishes just got tastier.
The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control is pleased to share advice this week in acknowledgment of Dog Bite Prevention Week. Dog Bite Prevention Week is here to raise awareness about the serious health risks posed by dog bites and to educate the public on how to prevent them.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, April 10, beginning at 4 p.m.
