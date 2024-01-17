Jan 18: Circle K Offers Gas Up To 40 Cents Off Per Gallon

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Northridge earthquake, a 6.7 magnitude quake that was the costliest earthquake disaster in the history of the United States, rocked the Santa Clarita Valley 30 years ago on Jan. 17, 1994.
|
Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 4 and 7 p.m. local time tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 18 during Circle K Fuel Day Pop-Up and 50% off on car washes all day at over 200 participating Circle K locations including Los Angeles.
|
In the course of her work, Adela Estrada has interfaced with and supported hundreds of children and youth of all genders, ranging in age from nine to 21, who are victims of commercial sexual exploitation or sex trafficking.
|
The short story chronicling what happens next, “Supernova” by Kosiso Ugwueze, an assistant professor of English at California State University, Northridge, has been included in “The Best American Short Stories 2023,”
|
1994, 4:31 a.m.
- Magnitude 6.7 Northridge earthquake rocks Santa Clarita Valley [video
]
|
On the 30th anniversary of the Jan. 17, 1994 Northridge earthquake, the California Department of Transportation will commemorate the efforts of the public servants who worked to safely rebuild the highways following the disaster.
|
The first Santa Clarita Community Hike of 2024 will be held Saturday, Jan. 20 at 9 a.m. Hikers will meet at the Gates Family Wildlife Preserve Pine Street Trailhead, access via Pine Street.
|
The Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita will host several sessions of the Youth Mountain Bike Demo Day program.
|
The 2024 Hart High School Baseball Team Preview and Alumni Game (3-Inning) will be held Sunday, Feb. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
|
|
The Santa Clara River Trail behind Lowe’s on Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus will be closed Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting Tuesday, Jan. 16.
|
Several years ago, I was walking our three dogs at the time, Isabella, a Great Pyrenees, Rebecca, a Golden Retriever, and Lucy, a Bernese Mountain Dog. In the middle of our walk, Isabella began having difficulty breathing.
|
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 15 - Sunday, Jan. 21.
|
Caltrans and the Los Angeles County Central Library Children’s Division have partnered to give away free educational anti-litter Clean California Activity/Coloring Books.
|
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, Jan. 25, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at The Mortgage Doctor.
|
1926
- Newhall Community Hospital, est. 1922, opens in larger, more modern hospital building at 6th & Spruce streets [story
]
|
California Institute of the Arts is pleased to announce world-renowned writer and artist Denise Ferreira da Silva as its 2024 Theorist in Residence.
|
When the 2024 Spring semester for California Institute of the Arts students begins, it will also be the beginning of another year of nearly two decades of healthcare services provided by Samuel Dixon Family Health Centers at the Student Health Center.
|
The 81st Golden Globe Awards ceremony recently took place, with California State University, Northridge students playing a key role in the ceremony.
|
The Master's University men's basketball lost a double-digit lead as the Arizona Christian Firestorm came from behind to defeat the Mustangs 75-76 Saturday in Glendale, Ariz.
|
VALLEY GLEN — College of the Canyons finished on the wrong end of an 80-69 road result at L.A. Valley College during Wednesday night's Western State Conference, South Division opener.
|
VALLEY GLEN — Aaliyah Garcia poured in 22 points and Jade Sims added 17 more, as the freshman duo helped College of the Canyons pick up a 68-63 road win over L.A. Valley College in the Western State Conference, South Division opener on Wednesday.
|
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a regular business meeting Wednesday, Jan. 17, beginning with closed session at 4 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 5 p.m.
|
The WiSH Education Foundation has announced the first district-wide talent show for all students, teachers and administrators from all grades in the William S. Hart Union High School District will be held at Castaic High School’s Performing Art Center on March 15-16.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.