Feb. 29: Leap Day Celebration with 40 Cents Off Gas at Circle K

Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 4 and 7 p.m. local time Thursday, Feb. 29 during Circle K Fuel Day Pop-Up
California Credit Union announced today that it has launched the California Credit Union Foundation to lead its community outreach and support programs, which have totaled more than $2.5 million over the last five years.
Team Dragon Eyes, a local dragon boat team with nearly a decade of history, is thrilled to announce the 7th Annual Dragon Boat Easter EggStravaganza and BBQ.
Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement today, after hearing a presentation from leaders from Los Angeles County’s Public Health, Regional Planning,
The College of the Canyons Athletic Department will host a field dedication ceremony to unveil the recently named Mike Gillespie Field in honor of the legendary baseball coach’s distinguished career.
In addressing the workforce needs of businesses in SCV, the local community, including academic institutions and economic development organizations, are embracing opportunities for apprenticeships to harness the strength of a vibrant and diverse workforce.
Flair Cleaners, Southern California’s leading eco-friendly dry cleaner, is holding its 9th Annual Flair Cares Food Drive, Hang Up Hunger, March 1 to 31.
California State University, Northridge has launched the first disability studies minor in the CSU system, with the first students being admitted to the program in fall 2024.
Jersey Mike's will host an all day fundraiser to benefit Carousel Ranch’s "Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses" campaign on Thursday, Feb. 29.
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons unit are seeking assistance in locating at-risk missing person, Christina Lynn Penniston.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced she has given $500,000 from Fifth District discretionary funding to the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority
In an effort to help students navigate the new 2024-25 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) application form, College of the Canyons will be hosting four upcoming pop-up workshops.
As Co-Chair of The California Problem Solvers Caucus, Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) is pleased announce he is coauthoring a series of bills that would help California tackle the rapid rise in retail theft.
1890
- Jenkins ranch hands Dolores Cook and George Walton of Castaic slain by rival William Chormicle and W.A. Gardener [story
]
Lulu Sanchez was named Big West Freshman Softball Player of the Week on Monday, Feb. 26.
The Master’s University released its spring 2024 magazine on Tuesday.
The city of Santa Clarita announced both dog parks at Central Park will be closed temporarily for renovations beginning Wednesday Feb. 28.
It was a rematch of the five-set thriller from the NAIA semifinals last spring.
Southern California Edison has agreed to pay $80 million to settle a civil lawsuit by the U.S. Forest Service that blamed the utility's equipment for the massive Thomas Fire that tore through Southern California in late 2017.
R. Martin “Marty” Chavez, a trailblazing entrepreneur who turned a Wall Street trading business into a software business and in the process revolutionized the way capital moves and works, will provide insights into the world of finance on Tuesday, March 12, as part of the Younes Nazarian Distinguished Speaker Series at California State University, Northridge.
The Los Angeles County Development Authority is excited to announce its new Home Ownership Program, HOP120.
1950
- Ex-Mrs. William S. Hart appears in court to challenge will that leaves Hart Park & Mansion to the public [story
]
The Master's University women's basketball team got to within one in the final quarter, but it was the Menlo Oaks that pulled away in the end to get the 67-60 win Saturday afternoon in The MacArthur Center.
