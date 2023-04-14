Poppies in Bloom at Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve

It’s that time of the year again! California Poppies, also known as Eschscholzia californica or California sunlight, are in blooming season at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve.

The Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve reports it is getting a lot of visitors this spring and is asking drivers to be cautious.

Drive carefully and make sure to follow these steps to protect the poppies during your next visit:

— Watch out for pedestrians while driving.

— Stay on the official trails only.

— Do not pick the wildflowers.

— Do not bring dogs (with the exception of service animals).

Abiding by these guidelines will ensure that the poppies can be enjoyed by all visitors and that next year’s poppies can grow strong.

The Reserve offers eight miles of trails through the gentle rolling hills, including a paved section for wheelchair access.

The park is open from sunrise to sunset daily year-round.

Parking is $10 per vehicle.

The Jane S. Pinheiro Interpretive Center is open March 1 through Mother’s Day, with wildflower and wildlife exhibits, an orientation video, a gallery of botanical watercolor paintings and a gift shop benefiting the non-profit association.

Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve

15101 Lancaster Road,

Lancaster, CA 93536

Check out the poppy bloom on the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve Poppy Cam here.

Learn more about how you can enjoy the poppies responsibly here.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...