header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
75°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 14
1988 - One-month-old Santa Clarita City Council votes to form Planning Commission [minutes]
meeting minutes
Poppy Reserve Hiring Seasonal Park Aides
| Thursday, Jan 14, 2021
Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve

California State Parks is seeking to hire ten Visitor Services Park Aides for the 2021 spring Antelope Valley poppy season. The reporting location is the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve, which is 16 miles east of State Route 14, at 15101 Lancaster Road, Lancaster 93536.

These positions will work under the direction of the Supervising State Park Ranger with a pay range between $12.42 – $14.51 an hour. The visitor services park aide duties will include operating the entrance station at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve, collection of park fees, and completing end-of-day cash register accounting and associated collections paperwork.

These positions are a primary point of contact for park visitors and will provide information on the park(s); explain and advise park rules; and give directions to park facilities, surrounding area features, and establishments.

Required skills are reporting of park issues and problems to lead staff, and basic reading, writing and math skills. Reliable transportation is essential due to the remote work location as well as a valid class C driver’s license. This is a uniformed position so the successful candidate will be required to purchase and wear a state parks uniform, and must complete and pass a DOJ live scan.

These positions are seasonal with an approximate start date of Monday, Feb. 1. For further information regarding this position, please contact Matthew Williams at (661) 369-1148 or Matthew.Williams@parks.ca.gov.

Applications will be accepted until positions are filled. To apply, complete a California State Application Form and mail it to:

Great Basin District

Attn: Personnel

15101 Lancaster Road

Lancaster, CA 93536
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

March 14: ‘Games for a Cause’ Benefiting Soroptimist’s Dream Program

March 14: ‘Games for a Cause’ Benefiting Soroptimist’s Dream Program
Thursday, Jan 14, 2021
Get ready to get your game on Sunday, March 14, as Soroptimist International of Valencia presents their annual fundraiser to benefit the Soroptimist’s Dream Programs: Live Your Dream and Dream It, Be It.
FULL STORY...

Poppy Reserve Hiring Seasonal Park Aides

Poppy Reserve Hiring Seasonal Park Aides
Thursday, Jan 14, 2021
California State Parks is seeking to hire ten Visitor Services Park Aides for the 2021 spring Antelope Valley poppy season.
FULL STORY...

Salvation Army SCV Hosting Food Drive, Seeks Donations

Salvation Army SCV Hosting Food Drive, Seeks Donations
Wednesday, Jan 13, 2021
The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps is hosting a food drive this coming week, as its food pantry is critically low on food.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 21 WiSH Webinar: ‘All You Need to Know About College’

Jan. 21 WiSH Webinar: ‘All You Need to Know About College’
Monday, Jan 11, 2021
The nonprofit WiSH Education Foundation will host a webinar, "All You Need to Know About College," for Hart District students in grades 6-11 and parents on Thursday, January 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 8: Santa Clarita Artists Association’s ‘Wild Things’ Virtual Gallery Reception

Jan. 8: Santa Clarita Artists Association’s ‘Wild Things’ Virtual Gallery Reception
Thursday, Jan 7, 2021
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will hold a virtual "Wild Things" gallery reception Friday, Jan. 8, at 5:00 p.m., via Zoom.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
March 14: ‘Games for a Cause’ Benefiting Soroptimist’s Dream Program
Get ready to get your game on Sunday, March 14, as Soroptimist International of Valencia presents their annual fundraiser to benefit the Soroptimist’s Dream Programs: Live Your Dream and Dream It, Be It.
March 14: ‘Games for a Cause’ Benefiting Soroptimist’s Dream Program
Eternal Valley Struggles to Keep Up With Demand as COVID-19 Surges
As the COVID-19 surge has continued to overwhelm hospitals over the past couple of months, it has also dramatically impacted the mortuaries where many of the pandemic’s victims end up.
Eternal Valley Struggles to Keep Up With Demand as COVID-19 Surges
Hart District Votes 4-1 to Suspend Return to Campus Until February
The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board voted 4-1 to suspend small cohorts returning to campus through Feb. 8.
Hart District Votes 4-1 to Suspend Return to Campus Until February
Poppy Reserve Hiring Seasonal Park Aides
California State Parks is seeking to hire ten Visitor Services Park Aides for the 2021 spring Antelope Valley poppy season.
Poppy Reserve Hiring Seasonal Park Aides
Today in SCV History (Jan. 14)
1988 - One-month-old Santa Clarita City Council votes to form Planning Commission [minutes]
meeting minutes
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 More People Dead at Henry Mayo; County Workplace Cases Surge
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 14,564 new cases and 281 new deaths due to COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported another two new COVID-19 fatalities.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 More People Dead at Henry Mayo; County Workplace Cases Surge
Garcia Votes to Oppose Second Trump Impeachment by House
Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, announced Wednesday he voted against impeaching President Donald Trump while the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives voted to impeach the president for “high crimes and misdemeanors” related to last week’s violent breach at the U.S. Capitol.
Garcia Votes to Oppose Second Trump Impeachment by House
Trump Impeached by House for ‘Incitement of Insurrection’
President Donald Trump spent his single term touting the exceptionalism of his presidency but the distinction that may well define his legacy happened Wednesday as the House voted to impeach him, again, this time for incitement of insurrection and by a vote of 232–197.
Trump Impeached by House for ‘Incitement of Insurrection’
California Opening Up COVID-19 Vaccines to People 65 and Older
California health officials are reshuffling priorities to allow anyone older than the age of 65 to receive COVID-19 vaccines, as demand among healthcare workers continues to decrease.
California Opening Up COVID-19 Vaccines to People 65 and Older
Jan. 18: Santa Clarita to Launch ‘MLK Service Celebration’ on MLK Day
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with the Human Relations Roundtable, will launch the inaugural MLK Service Celebration on Monday, January 18, Martin Luther King Day in the United States.
Jan. 18: Santa Clarita to Launch ‘MLK Service Celebration’ on MLK Day
City Council OK’s Memorial at Central Park Honoring Saugus High Shooting Victims
Central Park is set to house two colorful obelisks as a memorial to two of the teenagers who died during the Saugus High School shooting in November 2019, following unanimous approval Tuesday from the Santa Clarita City Council.
City Council OK’s Memorial at Central Park Honoring Saugus High Shooting Victims
Hart District Puts ‘Pause’ on Literary Classics Due to Parent, Student Concerns
The William S. Hart Union High School District has put a “pause” on a handful of literary classics after receiving concerns from both parents and students regarding their content.
Hart District Puts ‘Pause’ on Literary Classics Due to Parent, Student Concerns
Cemex Challenges Court with Argument Over Jurisdiction
Cemex, the international mining company proposing a massive sand and gravel mine on Santa Clarita’s eastern border in Soledad Canyon, is fighting back against a new question raised on the court’s subject-matter jurisdiction in its legal challenge to the federal government’s termination of its mining contracts.
Cemex Challenges Court with Argument Over Jurisdiction
Salvation Army SCV Hosting Food Drive, Seeks Donations
The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps is hosting a food drive this coming week, as its food pantry is critically low on food.
Salvation Army SCV Hosting Food Drive, Seeks Donations
Today in SCV History (Jan. 13)
1847 - Gen. Andres Pico (as in Pico Canyon) surrenders to Col. John C. Fremont, effectively ending the war between U.S. and Mexico [story]
treaty table
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 Additional Deaths at Henry Mayo; County Experiencing 230 Deaths Per Day
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 288 new deaths, including two additional deaths at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, and 11,994 new cases of COVID-19, with 20,338 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 Additional Deaths at Henry Mayo; County Experiencing 230 Deaths Per Day
L.A. County Library Sets Record with More than 3 Million Digital Book Checkouts
L.A. County Library announced Tuesday that it reached a record-breaking 3,109,225 digital book checkouts via OverDrive in 2020 - a 34 percent increase from 2019 - making it one of the top 15 public library systems worldwide for total annual digital circulation.
L.A. County Library Sets Record with More than 3 Million Digital Book Checkouts
Stay Green Announces Acquisition of Anaheim-Based Emerald Landscape Services
Santa Clarita-based Stay Green Inc. announced Tuesday that it has acquired Emerald Landscape Services Inc., a leading commercial landscape maintenance company based out of Anaheim.
Stay Green Announces Acquisition of Anaheim-Based Emerald Landscape Services
Jan. 14: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Virtual Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting virtually Thursday, Jan. 14, at 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 14: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Virtual Regular Meeting
L.A. County Extends Health Worker Outreach Initiative
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s Community Health Worker (CHW) Outreach Initiative has been extended after the federal government extended the CARES Act funding into 2021.
L.A. County Extends Health Worker Outreach Initiative
College-Bound Students in L.A. County Encouraged to Apply for Credit Union Scholarship
California Credit Union invites college-bound students in Los Angeles County to apply for its 2021 College Scholarship Program.
College-Bound Students in L.A. County Encouraged to Apply for Credit Union Scholarship
COC’s Spring 2021 Registration Underway
Registration has begun for the College of the Canyons Spring 2021 semester, which will run from Monday, Feb. 8 - Thursday, June 3.
COC’s Spring 2021 Registration Underway
Valencia-Based Lief Labs Appoints Yancy W. Riddle as New COO
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce the appointment of Yancy W. Riddle, Ph.D., in the firm’s newly established position of Chief Operating Officer (COO).
Valencia-Based Lief Labs Appoints Yancy W. Riddle as New COO
Local Residents Co-Author Book Featuring Newhall’s Western Stars Walk
A collaboration between Santa Clarita residents Bill West and the husband and wife team of E.J. and Kim Stephens has culminated in the publication of "Images of America: Newhall’s Walk of Western Stars."
Local Residents Co-Author Book Featuring Newhall’s Western Stars Walk
%d bloggers like this: