Poppy Reserve Hiring Seasonal Park Aides

California State Parks is seeking to hire ten Visitor Services Park Aides for the 2021 spring Antelope Valley poppy season. The reporting location is the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve, which is 16 miles east of State Route 14, at 15101 Lancaster Road, Lancaster 93536.

These positions will work under the direction of the Supervising State Park Ranger with a pay range between $12.42 – $14.51 an hour. The visitor services park aide duties will include operating the entrance station at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve, collection of park fees, and completing end-of-day cash register accounting and associated collections paperwork.

These positions are a primary point of contact for park visitors and will provide information on the park(s); explain and advise park rules; and give directions to park facilities, surrounding area features, and establishments.

Required skills are reporting of park issues and problems to lead staff, and basic reading, writing and math skills. Reliable transportation is essential due to the remote work location as well as a valid class C driver’s license. This is a uniformed position so the successful candidate will be required to purchase and wear a state parks uniform, and must complete and pass a DOJ live scan.

These positions are seasonal with an approximate start date of Monday, Feb. 1. For further information regarding this position, please contact Matthew Williams at (661) 369-1148 or Matthew.Williams@parks.ca.gov.

Applications will be accepted until positions are filled. To apply, complete a California State Application Form and mail it to:

Great Basin District

Attn: Personnel

15101 Lancaster Road

Lancaster, CA 93536