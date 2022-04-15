April 23: Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve Hosts Children’s Book Signing

Children’s book author Lisa Kerr will be at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve on Saturday April 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to sign her newly released children’s book, “Wake, Sleepy One.”

Written in lyrical prose with beautifully detailed illustrations of native Mojave Desert plants and animals “Wake, Sleepy One” follows the California poppy’s incredible journey from seed, to flower, to the rare super bloom. The story is educational and includes information about desert hiking safety, wildflower viewing areas and the history of the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve.

Park admission fees will be waived for this event. The book will be available for purchase in the park Visitor Center’s non-profit association gift shop.

Publishers Weekly, Spring 2022 Children’s Sneak Previews wrote: “West Margin rises and shines with ‘Wake, Sleepy One’ by debut author Lisa Kerr, illustrated by Lisa Powell Braun, providing a nonfiction look at the California wildflower super bloom.”

Lisa Kerr is a children’s book author, essayist, playwright, educator and former teacher. Her work has been featured in magazines and publications including the Huffington Post, New York Magazine, Bustle and more. After a visit to see a recent California super bloom, she was inspired to research and then write “Wake, Sleepy One.”

For more information on the book signing event call (661) 753-6233.

