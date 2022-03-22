Poppies in Bloom at Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Mar 22, 2022

By Press Release

The California poppies are in bloom at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve. The reserve is open to visitors daily from sunrise to sunset. The wildflower season generally lasts from as early as mid-February through May, with a variety of wildflowers creating a mosaic of color that changes daily.

Eight miles of trails that wind through the gentle rolling hills, including a paved section for wheelchair access, make the park a wonderful place to hike and explore any season. Get away from the city and relax in the quietude of the countryside, with the birds singing and hawks gliding silently overhead.

Benches are located along the trails where you can sit and watch for wildlife.

To check the current status of the poppy bloom check the live poppy camera here.

Visitors must stay on official trails only and photos in the flowers are not allowed in the park. Walking in the poppies creates dirt patches and may result in a citation. So not walk where others have already damaged the habitat, it will compound the damage and leave a scar for years.

Commercial and student filming/photography requires a permit. No dogs, bikes on trails, drones, or picking flowers. No horses, bikes, food, or smoking on the trails.

Poppies open up in mid morning, and curl up in the late afternoon/evening or if it’s cold, so check the weather forecast. The weather can change suddenly and it is frequently windy during the spring. This is a desert grassland, so drink water often.

Smartphone users can visit Poppy Information and watch for notifications along the trails. Learn about the natural and cultural history of the reserve, with photos and audio stops.

Parking Fees is $10 per vehicle or $9 per vehicle with a senior on board, 62 and over.

Picking or destroying ANY wildflowers in the park is a violation of State law. All features of the park are protected including wildlife, rocks and historic objects and may not be collected without a permit.

Food is only permitted in the picnic area and parking lots.

Poppy Reserve Wildflower Hotline (661) 724-1180.

For more information visit Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve.

Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve

15101 Lancaster Road,

Lancaster, CA 93536

Directions: The Reserve is located 15 miles west of Lancaster at 15101 Lancaster Road. From Highway 14: Take the Avenue I exit and head west 15 miles. Avenue I becomes Lancaster Road. From I-5: Take Hwy 138 east and turn right on 170th Street West. Make a left at the end, onto Lancaster Road. Follow the road two miles.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...