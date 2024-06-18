Post Fire 24 Percent Contained CAL FIRE Reports

The California Department of Foresty and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) reports that the fast moving Post Fire that broke out in Gorman on Saturday, June 15 around 1:47 p.m. has reached 15,611 acres and is now 24% contained. This latest update was issued at 10:47 a.m.

CAL FIRE also issued the following status report on the fire:

Firefighters are battling the Post fire South of Gorman near Hungry Valley State Park. The fire is burning southeast toward Lake Pyramid and in steep, hard-to-reach areas. Fire weather conditions are making it difficult to control the fire. Important structures like power lines, dams, and oil pipelines are at risk. To limit the spread and to increase containment fire crews are building and reinforcing fire lines around the permitter. Aviation assets are also being used to slow down the fire and to extinguish hot spots.

Due to strong winds from the north, the fire is expected to keep moving south. Dense fuels will keep burning inside the fire lines, which can cause a significant amount of smoke. If the northeast winds get stronger, they may push the fire deeper into the forest and wilderness areas.

These winds may cause the fire to spot up to 0.75 miles away. The northern most portion of the fire will generate minimal smoke since the lighter fuels have already burned.

Heavy smoke conditions may make it difficult to see on the I-5 south of Gorman and north of Santa Clarita. The smoke may impact communities like Castaic, Piru and Santa Clarita.

Over the weekend, California State Park Services evacuated 1,200 people from Hungry Valley OHV Park, and Pyramid Lake is closed because of the fire danger. Firefighters will keep working through the night to strengthen fire lines, as the wind is expected to push the fire further south towards Pyramid Lake.

High temperatures and low humidity are expected. Wind gusts may reach up to 55 mph. Winds will shift to the Northeast, with gusts up to 40 mph.

Current resources assigned to the fire:

1,693 Personnel

24 Helicopters

151 Engines

13 Dozers

26 Water Tenders

43 Crews

Numerous firefighting air tankers from throughout the State are flying fire suppression missions as conditions allow.

Evacuation Orders:Evacuation Orders are in place for areas west of Interstate 5 between Pyramid Lake and Gorman, including the Hungry Valley State Vehicular Recreation Area.

Evacuation Warnings: The Post wildfire is burning near Pyramid Lake. An Evacuation Warning has been issued for areas south of Pyramid Lake between Old Ridge Route and the Los Angeles County line, including Paradise Ranch Estates. Be prepared to leave. Those who need extra time evacuating should leave now. Dial 911 for emergency help. More info is available on www.alertla.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...