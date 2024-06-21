header image

Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 21
1941 - Ernie Hickson buys out Trem Carr's interest in their Monogram movie ranch, renames it "Placeritos" (later called Melody) [story]
Ernie Hickson
Post Fire 61 Percent Contained, Pyramid Lake Remains Closed
| Friday, Jun 21, 2024
Post fire

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) reports that the fast moving Post Fire that broke out in Gorman on Saturday, June 15 around 1:47 p.m. has reached 15,690 acres and is now 61% contained. This latest CAL FIRE update was issued at 7:44 a.m. on Friday, June 21.

Two structures were reported lost in the fire. One of the structures was a family-owned automotive business in Gorman, ATG Automotive, and is the focus of a GoFundMe effort by members of the community seeking to help the owners of the business rebuild. For more information about the GoFundMe visit bit.ly/3xpgOu0.

CAL FIRE issued the following status report on the fire:

Firefighters continue to make progress with suppression efforts and containment lines around the perimeter of the Post fire outside of Gorman. Due to improving conditions, officials have lifted or reduced some evacuation orders in the area. Pyramid Lake remains closed to the public.

Although stronger winds and dry conditions occurred last night, minimal fire activity was observed. Patrolling crews were able to continue to suppress hot spots and minimize smoke, especially along roads and Interstate 5.

Higher temperatures are expected today with increased winds in the afternoon and evening. Firefighters will continue to focus on protecting infrastructure and recreation areas. While several pockets of unburned fuel remain within interior portions of the burned area, the priority remains constructing and reinforcing containment lines around the fire.

Fire crews will continue to work on suppression repair efforts, addressing dozer lines and constructing water bars throughout the impacted area.

The hottest temperatures are expected on Saturday and Sunday, with daytime temperatures nearing 100 degrees, humidity levels in the teens and single digits, and winds up to 35 mph. With higher temperatures this weekend, more smoke may be visible. Sunday continues to have a slight possibility of thunderstorms over the burn area.

CAL FIRE has resported the following assets have currently been deployed to fight the Post Fire. These numbers are down slightly from Thursday, June 20:

1,542 Personnel

8 Helicopters

108 Engines

9 Dozers

23 Water Tenders

41 Crews

For the latest updates visit CAL FIRE at www.fire.ca.gov/
