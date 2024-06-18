Post Fire: Red Flag Conditions Continue to Hamper Efforts

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) reports that the fast moving Post Fire that broke out in Gorman on Saturday, June 15 around 1:47 p.m. has reached 15,690 acres and is now 24% contained. This latest update was issued at 4 p.m.

CAL FIRE also issued the following status report on the fire:

Firefighters worked overnight to limit additional growth of the Post Fire burning south of Gorman, CA near Hungry Vallp.m.ey State Park. Control lines were tested with wind gusts of up to 40 MPH, and poor relative humidity recovery.

Firefighters will continue to build and reinforce fire control lines and protect critical infrastructure in the area such as power facilities, oil lines and recreational areas. Aviation assets will continue to strengthen existing control features and assist with suppressing hot spots.

Fire weather conditions will continue to challenge firefighters throughout the day, with Red Flag conditions expected until 6 p.m. Winds from the Northeast will peak at up to 40 MPH, with much drier conditions and sustained elevated temperatures. These weather conditions may lead to an increase in spot fires developing up to .75 miles from existing fire lines, and continue to push the fire into wilderness area along the western border.

Crews will continue to mop-up and patrol controlled fire line along the northern most portion of the fire, extinguishing hot spots and strengthening control features. Steep, rugged terrain and expected weather conditions will challenge firefighters throughout the day.

While smoke conditions have improved in the area, increased fire behavior may create smoke impacts on the I-5 South of Gorman, and the communities in and around Santa Clarita.

Evacuation orders will continue in the Hungry Valley OHV area where California State Park Services evacuated 1,200 people over the weekend.

Red Flag conditions are expected until 6 p.m. with high temperatures, winds exceeding 30 MPH and relative humidity in the 8-15% range.

Current resources assigned to the fire:

1,693 Personnel

24 Helicopters

151 Engines

13 Dozers

26 Water Tenders

43 Crews

Numerous firefighting air tankers from throughout the State are flying fire suppression missions as conditions allow.

Evacuation Orders:Evacuation Orders are in place for areas west of Interstate 5 between Pyramid Lake and Gorman, including the Hungry Valley State Vehicular Recreation Area.

Evacuation Warnings: The Post wildfire is burning near Pyramid Lake. An Evacuation Warning has been issued for areas south of Pyramid Lake between Old Ridge Route and the Los Angeles County line, including Paradise Ranch Estates. Be prepared to leave. Those who need extra time evacuating should leave now. Dial 911 for emergency help. More info is available on www.alertla.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...