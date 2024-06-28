Damage from Post Fire Closes Hungry Valley SVRA

California State Parks has announced the temporary full closure of the Hungry Valley State Vehicular Recreation Area in Gorman due to extensive damage caused by the Post Fire.

The closure has been in effect as of June 17. The wildfire, which started on June 15, has burned through large swathes of the park in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, impacting the state vehiclar recreation area’s infrastructure and resources and leading to hazardous conditions. State Parks strongly advises the public not to enter the park, which will remain closed until further notice.

The Post Fire burned 10,064 acres within the eastern and southern portions of Hungry Valley State Vehicular Recreation Area, which contains most of the park’s off-highway vehicle recreation trails and the Quail Canyon Special Event Area.

When the fire initially started, nearly 1,200 park visitors and staff were evacuated safely.

So far, the fire is confirmed to have destroyed or severely impacted:

The South Entrance Station.

A well pump shed.

Several miles of fencing and trails.

Multiple wayfinding signs.

2,000-acres of the Native Grasslands Management Area.

Two cultural preserves.

Vegetation that provides habitat within the park and natural boundaries for trails.

State Parks is currently assessing the full extent of the impact to Hungry Valley infrastructure and resources.

For the latest information on the park’s recovery from the Post Fire, please visit the recovery webpage here.

For information and updates on the Post Fire, visit fire.ca.gov/incidents/2024/6/15/post-fire.

The public can visit Eastern Kern County Onyx Ranch State Vehicular Recreation Area located in the Mojave Desert near Red Rock Canyon State Park. Onyx Ranch State Vehicular Recreation Area is open for off-highway vehicle recreation. The entrance to Onyx Ranch SVRA is on State Route 14 at Jawbone Canyon Road near Cantil. Visit the Onyx Ranch State Vehicular Recreation Area website for more details.

