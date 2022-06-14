Proposed Honor Ranch Project Moves to Negotiation Phase

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022

By Press Release

Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, successfully introduced a motion Tuesday that enters the County of Los Angeles into an exclusive negotiation phase for the Honor Ranch Development Project – a 1.8 million-square-foot mixed-use affordable housing project in the SCV that will include an industrial park, bioscience research offices, retail, parking and transportation infrastructure.

“The Honor Ranch Development Project is a tremendous development opportunity in the Santa Clarita Valley,” Barger said. “This property is one of the largest County-owned parcels of undeveloped land available today. Given that the Santa Clarita Valley is one of our County’s fastest growing areas, we must commit to investing in economic and workforce development opportunities that will benefit families and community members in the region. I’m hopeful that the Honor Ranch project will harness and deliver on the potential of this untapped resource. The future looks bright.”

According to the project’s Request For Proposals, approximately 32,000 new housing units, along with 5 million square feet of commercial and retail space, and 3 million square feet of industrial development, are planned for the region. The Honor Ranch Project is projected to bring additional commercial and industrial development to the region to support the continued growth of the local workforce and economy.

Through a competitive bidding process that culminated in 2021, the County selected Trammell Crow Company as the developer for the project. The company has a long and sustained track record of successful commercial development.

Los Angeles County’s Public Works Department will manage the pre-development phase of the proposed Honor Ranch Development project, including working with Trammell Crow Company to negotiate a final agreement that will guide the long term development of the property.

