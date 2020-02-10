Public Housing: LA County Opens Waiting Lists for Elderly Families

2013 - Motion picture helicopter provider David Gibbs of Valencia and two others are killed in crash at Acton movie ranch; Hollywood's deadliest on-set incident since triple-fatal "Twilight Zone Movie" helicopter crash in Valencia in 1982 [report]
The Los Angeles County Development Authority is now accepting registrants for its public housing sites dedicated to elderly families, including Orchard Arms in Valencia.
Applicants may add their name on up to seven site-based waiting lists (waiting lists) now through August 10, 2020, at 4 p.m. by registering at lacda.org or calling 626-586-1845.
The county’s Section 8 waiting list remains closed.
An elderly family is a household whose head, co-head, spouse, or sole member is a person who is at least 62 years of age. It may include two or more persons who are at least 62 years of age living together or one or more persons who are at least 62 years of age living with one or more live-in aides.
Elderly families may choose, based on eligibility, to register for one, or all seven, waiting lists. Applicants will be selected from each waiting list in order of admission preferences, followed by the date and time of registration.
The seven site-based waiting lists include the following nine available properties: Orchard Arms (Valencia),
Carmelitos (Long Beach), Nueva Maravilla and Herbert Avenue (East Los Angeles), Francisquito Villa (La Puente), Whittier Manor (Whittier), West Knoll/Palm (West Hollywood), Marina Manor (Marina Del Rey), Foothill Villa (La Crescenta) and South Bay Gardens (Los Angeles).
If an applicant is offered a unit from any of the waiting lists that they have registered for, and the unit is not accepted, the applicant’s name will be removed from all selected waiting lists, and they must re-register. Therefore, it is important that applicants only register for locations in which they are willing to reside.
Further, please note that the LACDA prohibits smoking on the grounds, and within housing units, at all public housing developments, except for at the South Bay Gardens senior public housing development, which has a designated smoking area within the complex.
The LACDA maintains and manages 3,229 public and affordable units located on 68 sites throughout Los Angeles County.
For more information on the LACDA’s programs, call 626-262-4510.
A proposed 37-home development near Stevenson Ranch was tabled by Los Angeles County Regional Planning commissioners Wednesday morning after project opponents voiced their concern with the development.
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has selected Marc A. Lucio as Captain of the Transit Services Bureau, the agency tasked with providing police services to Metro buses, trains and properties throughout the county.
Developers of a proposed 37-home project on 94.3 undeveloped acres west of Interstate 5 near Pico Canyon in the southwest Santa Clarita Valley may finally get the green light to build when the Los Angeles County Planning Commission meets Wednesday.
The Saugus Union School District will hold a community meeting to discuss the options of student relocation during construction at Charles Helmers Elementary School at the campus’ multipurpose room Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
In Sunday's 92nd Academy Awards ceremony, Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks announced to the Dolby Theater and worldwide television audiences that the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will open to the public on Monday, December 14, 2020.
The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to register for the inaugural Santa Clarita Sister Cities Charity Hike at Rivendale Park and Open Space and Ed Davis Park at Towsley Canyon on Sunday, March 15.
An additional 66 cases of coronavirus were confirmed by the Japanese Ministry of Health on people aboard the cruise ship Diamond Princess, now docked in an isolated area of Yokohama Harbor in Japan, Valencia, California-based Princess Cruises reported late Sunday night.
SCV Water will voluntarily remove a number of its groundwater wells from service in the coming months, following the State Water Resources Control Board – Division of Drinking Water's decision to lower its response level guidelines for two chemicals found in low concentrations in drinking water across the state.
Assemblywomen Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, and Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, announced Thursday they’re seeking an additional $20 million from the state budget for arts nonprofit groups amid the implementation of Assembly Bill 5.
The Valley Industry Association will host a Special Election Candidates Forum for candidates registered to run for the open seat in Congressional District 25, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, on Tuesday, February 18, starting at 11:45 a.m.
The nonprofit Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society will commemorate the 92nd anniversary of the second-worst disaster in California history with its annual St. Francis Dam Disaster Lecture and bus tour to the dam site in San Francisquito Canyon on Saturday, March 14.
The annual College of the Canyons Women’s Conference will return Saturday, March 21 with an exciting lineup of presenters and breakout sessions centered around the theme “Empowered Women: Health, Wellness and Balance.”
