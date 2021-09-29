Rollover Crash In Canyon Country Kills One

SCV Water continues its commitment to restoring groundwater affected by per- and polyfluoroalkyl, or PFAS, chemicals, and was recently given access to new lab equipment to better assist in that effort.
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes the newest art exhibit, “Follow Your Art,” at the First Floor Gallery of Santa Clarita City Hall. The art exhibit will be displayed at City Hall from Oct 4 through Dec 3.
The man killed in an RV crash in Canyon Country on Monday has been identified as 80-year-old Gordon Harry McGuff, of Santa Clarita, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.
The California Department of Public Health issued a public health order Tuesday requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for workers in adult and senior care facilities and those employed in in-home direct care settings by Nov. 30.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion aimed at addressing traffic safety issues on Sloan Canyon Road following two recent traffic collisions, one of which killed a 17-year-old girl.
A bankruptcy filing from the owner of the Santa Clarita Valley’s well-known Whittaker-Bermite property — a nearly 1,000-acre piece of undeveloped land in the middle of the SCV recently cleared from a years-long cleanup effort approved by the Department of Toxic Substances Control — indicates the property has a tentative sale price and a buyer.
College of the Canyons quarterback Tooni Ikahihifo tossed two fourth quarter touchdowns and the Cougars' defense forced a pair of turnovers as No. 5 Canyons defeated visiting No. 21 Palomar College on Saturday.
