Inside
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 13
1964 - Fire fighters mop up after blaze in Bouquet Canyon that destroyed world's largest live oak tree [story]
fire
Route Fire Held at 462 Acres, 63% Containment
Courtesy of The Signal, signalscv.com
Monday, Sep 13, 2021
Backfires
Firefighters set backfires to burn fuel in the path of the Route Fire that scorched over 300 acres north of Castaic Saturday. September 11, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

 

The Route Fire, which shut down parts of Interstate 5 in Castaic Saturday afternoon, was held at 462 acres, with firefighters able to achieve 63% containment by Monday morning.

Most of Interstate 5 was reopened Sunday, with only the northbound right lane of the freeway near Templin Highway remaining closed as of Monday morning, according to Caltrans.

The blaze began around 3 p.m. Saturday, quickly burning 50 acres in the first two hours and jumping Interstate 5, according to John Miller, a public information officer with the U.S. Forest Service, who led the firefighting efforts with assistance from Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel.

By Saturday evening, the fire had grown to 392 acres with 0% containment, however, firefighters were able to build containment lines overnight and through the day Sunday, according to Angeles National Forest officials.

While no structures were threatened, nor evacuations ordered, Interstate 5 was shut down in both directions Saturday, with right lanes in both directions remaining closed through the day Sunday as crews continued to monitor for hot spots, per Caltrans.

All southbound closures had been lifted Monday, with northbound closures expected to be lifted by Monday evening, according to ANF officials.

Two firefighters with burn injuries were transported for additional treatment Saturday in unknown condition, per ANF.

A double rotor helicopter makes a water drop on the ROUTE FIRE near the Golden State 5 Freeway and Templin Highway in Angeles Forest on Saturday, 091121. Dan Watson/The Signal

Backfire 2

Firefighters set backfires to burn fuel in the path of the Route Fire that scorched over 300 acres north of Castaic Saturday. September 11, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.
Route Fire Grows to 400 Acres Near Interstate 5 at Templin Hwy, 0% Contained
Saturday, Sep 11, 2021
Route Fire Grows to 400 Acres Near Interstate 5 at Templin Hwy, 0% Contained
Firefighters are expected to continue to battle the Route Fire through the night after it reached 400 acres on Saturday, shutting down both sides of the I-5 freeway into the evening, according to officials with Angeles National Forest. Three helicopters -- two from the Los Angeles County Fire Department and one from the Angeles National Forest -- are expected to continue making overnight water drops on the fire.
FULL STORY...
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 34,596 With One Additional Death; Case Rates in L.A. County See 50% Decrease, Transmission Remains High
Friday, Sep 10, 2021
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 34,596 With One Additional Death; Case Rates in L.A. County See 50% Decrease, Transmission Remains High
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 50 new deaths and 2,024 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 34,596 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Additionally, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed one new death.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Filming This Week in Santa Clarita: ‘Wipeout,’ ‘Dollface,’ ‘I Am Gitmo,’ Six More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 13 - Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021:
Filming This Week in Santa Clarita: ‘Wipeout,’ ‘Dollface,’ ‘I Am Gitmo,’ Six More Productions
West Ranch Pulls Off 62-38 Victory Over Pacifica
The West Ranch Wildcats were able to hold off a strong Pacifica third quarter, beating the Tritons 62-38 Friday night at Valencia High School.
West Ranch Pulls Off 62-38 Victory Over Pacifica
Saugus Falls to Simi Valley 21-10
The Simi Valley Pioneers football team (4-0) handed the Saugus Centurions (3-1) their first loss of the season, 21-10, in a non-league battle between two great defenses.
Saugus Falls to Simi Valley 21-10
Today in SCV History (Sept. 13)
1964 - Fire fighters mop up after blaze in Bouquet Canyon that destroyed world's largest live oak tree [story]
fire
Today in SCV History (Sept. 12)
1952 - Henry Mayo Newhall Auditorium opens at Hart High [story]
Hart auditorium
Route Fire Grows to 400 Acres Near Interstate 5 at Templin Hwy, 0% Contained
Firefighters are expected to continue to battle the Route Fire through the night after it reached 400 acres on Saturday, shutting down both sides of the I-5 freeway into the evening, according to officials with Angeles National Forest. Three helicopters -- two from the Los Angeles County Fire Department and one from the Angeles National Forest -- are expected to continue making overnight water drops on the fire.
Route Fire Grows to 400 Acres Near Interstate 5 at Templin Hwy, 0% Contained
Today in SCV History (Sept. 11)
2001 - Remember "9/11: Santa Clarita One Year Later" (Documentary 2002) [watch]
911 One Year Later
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 34,596 With One Additional Death; Case Rates in L.A. County See 50% Decrease, Transmission Remains High
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 50 new deaths and 2,024 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 34,596 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Additionally, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed one new death.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 34,596 With One Additional Death; Case Rates in L.A. County See 50% Decrease, Transmission Remains High
L.A. County Suicide Prevention Network to Release 2021 Suicide Prevention Report to the Community
The Los Angeles County Suicide Prevention Network, in partnership with the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health and Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, released the 2021 Suicide Prevention Report to the Community to provide an update on the status of suicide and suicide prevention activities throughout Los Angeles County.
L.A. County Suicide Prevention Network to Release 2021 Suicide Prevention Report to the Community
COC Recognized for Student Voting by Washington Monthly Magazine
College of the Canyons is one of four California community colleges recognized for being among "America’s Best Colleges for Student Voting" by Washington Monthly magazine for its commitment to inspiring students to vote and actively participate in community decisions.
COC Recognized for Student Voting by Washington Monthly Magazine
LACoFD Marks 20-Year Anniversary of 9/11 With Memorial Tribute Video
The Los Angeles County Fire Department takes a look back at how the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Washington D.C., and the crash of Flight 93 in Pennsylvania have deeply impacted and shaped our lives through a memorial tribute video released on the Department’s YouTube and social media accounts.
LACoFD Marks 20-Year Anniversary of 9/11 With Memorial Tribute Video
Bauer Will Not Return to Dodgers in 2021 Amid Sexual Assault Investigation
Former Hart High School and current Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has been on administrative leave since July 2 — and it was announced Friday that he will not be returning to the Dodgers for the remainder of the season.
Bauer Will Not Return to Dodgers in 2021 Amid Sexual Assault Investigation
All L.A. County Animal Shelters to Offer Discounted Adoptions Throughout September
In an effort to “Clear the Shelters,” all of the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control’s animal care centers are set to offer discounted adoptions through September, including at the Castaic location.
All L.A. County Animal Shelters to Offer Discounted Adoptions Throughout September
Today in SCV History (Sept. 10)
1955 - U.S. release of "Gunsmoke" TV series, initially filmed at Melody Ranch [story]
James Arness
Sept. 14: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 6:00 p.m.
Sept. 14: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
City of Santa Clarita’s Carrie Lujan Named 2021 Communicator of the Year
The city of Santa Clarita's Carrie Lujan, who is also a co-host of SCVTV's Community Corner, was named 2021 Communicator of the Year on Thursday by the City-County Communications & Marketing Association (3CMA).
City of Santa Clarita’s Carrie Lujan Named 2021 Communicator of the Year
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 162nd Death at Henry Mayo; SCV Cases Total 34,490
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional death Thursday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 162 since the onset of the pandemic, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 162nd Death at Henry Mayo; SCV Cases Total 34,490
Gibbon Conservation Center to Remain in Saugus…For Now
Following the announcement that the Gibbon Conservation Center would be leaving its Saugus home of more than 40 years this summer, officials said they are planning to stay a bit longer.
Gibbon Conservation Center to Remain in Saugus…For Now
LifeForward Virtual Workshop to Focus on Recognizing Behaviors That Lead to Sexual Assault
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita's LifeForward Virtual Workshop entitled, “Awareness – Recognize Behaviors that Lead to Sexual Harassment-Assault! Emotional Impact for High School Students, College Students & Adults,” will be held Saturday, Sept. 11, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.
LifeForward Virtual Workshop to Focus on Recognizing Behaviors That Lead to Sexual Assault
SCV High School Football Week Four Preview
The fourth week of Santa Clarita football is scheduled for Friday with all schools officially having played at least one game despite COVID-19 complications that have forced the cancellation of several games through the first three weeks of competition. The Foothill League teams are now two games away before heading into league play.
SCV High School Football Week Four Preview
Santa Clarita Public Library’s Fall Programming Returns Monday
The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to launch Fall programming for all ages.
Santa Clarita Public Library’s Fall Programming Returns Monday
Anonymous Tip Line Leads to Arrest of Four Students After Firearm Found on Campus
After receiving a credible tip through their anonymous tip line, officials at Hart High School and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station reported they were able to successfully locate a student allegedly in possession of a firearm and take the student into custody Wednesday.
Anonymous Tip Line Leads to Arrest of Four Students After Firearm Found on Campus
Learn All About Turf Maintenance at SCV Water’s Upcoming Virtual Gardening Class
Do you want your lawn to look its best? Learn about techniques to maintain your turf that will keep it thriving and may improve water efficiency.
Learn All About Turf Maintenance at SCV Water’s Upcoming Virtual Gardening Class
