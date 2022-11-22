Runners of All Ages Invited to 14th Annual Thanksgiving ‘Turkey Trot’

The College of the Canyons Athletics Department invites community members of all ages to run, walk, or jog in the 14th annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot event benefiting the college’s cross country and track & field programs.

At the event, participants will run a three-mile cross country course through the COC Valencia campus, beginning near Cougar Stadium, and continuing through the campus, winding through the hills overlooking the Santa Clarita Valley, and finally finishing inside Cougar Stadium.

The event begins at 8:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24.

An entry fee of $25 per runner includes a race T-shirt.

Turkey Trot online registration is now open with fees able to be paid prior to race day. In-person registration will continue to be held at course finish line in Cougar Stadium. All checks should be made out to SCCCD ASG with “Turkey Trot” in the memo line.

Instant results will be provided by LiveTrackResults.com. Top finishers and times will be announced at conclusion of event with results also posted online.

For more information about the 14th annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot event please visit www.COCathletics.com​ or contact COC cross country/track & field head coach Lindie Kane at (661) 755-8162 or belinda.kane@canyons.edu.

