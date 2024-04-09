Eriona Grabocka | May 31 City-wide Revival

|
April 9
1937 - Pioneer aviator E.B. Christopher and passenger killed in crash of light plane on Ridge Route near Gorman [story]
In bustling Santa Clarita, where many residents lead busy lives and often feel divided and disconnected, there is a growing need for spaces that bring people together, fostering community and hope.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond joined State Senator Henry Stern, State Senator Susan Rubio, Jewish Public Affairs Committee of California representative Cliff Berg and Anti-Defamation League Central Pacific Deputy Regional Director Teresa Drenick in announcing support for Senate Bill 1421 to establish an Office of Civil Rights within the California Department of Education.
Golden Valley High School has launched the Grizzlies Cafecito, the brainchild of Sarah Caduff, a career transition advisor at Golden Valley, to help special needs students learn employment skills.
In a step toward strengthening the fight against retail theft, California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, appeared at a press conference on April 9 alongside California Attorney General Rob Bonta, State Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas and a bipartisan coalition of Assemblymembers who introduced a comprehensive legislative package aimed at curtailing the surge in retail crimes.
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration for our upcoming “Exploring Domestic Spaces” juried exhibition, which will be on view at the Newhall Community Center.
"Eleanor's Story: An American Girl in Hitler's Germany," presented by Ingrid Garner will open Friday, April 26 at The MAIN theater in Old Town Newhall. The show will run for four performances.
Take a Sunset Stroll at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Nature Center in Aqua Dulce. Get outdoors and explore the park on beginner friendly early evening 60-minute hikes that highlight the park's amazing natural and human histories with park staff and volunteers.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the 15th Annual State of the County luncheon will be held June 6 at 11:30 a.m. at The Hyatt Regency Valencia.
A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 10.
Greg Gifford, Ph.D., will be the featured speaker at this year’s commencement ceremony at The Master’s University.
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, April 11, at 6 p.m.
Vegetable dishes just got tastier.
The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control is pleased to share advice this week in acknowledgment of Dog Bite Prevention Week. Dog Bite Prevention Week is here to raise awareness about the serious health risks posed by dog bites and to educate the public on how to prevent them.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, April 10, beginning at 4 p.m.
The College of the Canyons football program had 29 players named to the 2023 Southern California Football Association Scholar-Athlete Team, by far the most of any school in the region.
Santa Clarita Dodger Day is back!
Award-winning actress and performer Hannah Waddingham will serve the time-honored, maritime tradition as the official Godmother of Princess Cruises’ newest “Love Boat” Sun Princess.
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, April 9, at 6:30 p.m.
California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park will feature two guest artists, Cecelia Begay and Michael Chas Williams, in April to share their Native culture with museum visitors.
Each spring the city of Santa Clarita proudly showcases its cowboy culture and pays homage to its rich Western heritage during the one-of-a-kind Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival.
1874 - Work completed at Lyon's Station (now Eternal Valley) on first version of Pioneer Oil Refinery [story]
1835 - Outlaw and Rocks/Park/High School namesake Tiburcio Vasquez born in Monterey, Calif. [story]
In a statement released by the company, 99 Cents Only Stores LLC announced on April 4 that it plans to commence an orderly wind-down of all its business operations.
