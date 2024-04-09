header image

1937 - Pioneer aviator E.B. Christopher and passenger killed in crash of light plane on Ridge Route near Gorman [story]
wreckage
Eriona Grabocka | May 31 City-wide Revival
Tuesday, Apr 9, 2024

Eronica Graboca cropIn bustling Santa Clarita, where many residents lead busy lives and often feel divided and disconnected, there is a growing need for spaces that bring people together, fostering community and hope.

The concept of a city-wide revival has emerged as a powerful force, offering individuals and churches a chance to come together in worship and prayer, cultivating a sense of unity and hope. This gathering seeks to ignite a spirit of collaboration and strengthen bonds among Santa Clarita churches.

What sets revival gatherings apart from other events is their emphasis on personal growth and spiritual awakening. The city-wide revival aims to create a space where people can experience the power and presence of God in a tangible way. Through heartfelt worship and fervent prayers, we believe that lives will be transformed, hearts and bodies will be healed, marriages and families restored, people will be set free from burdens they may carry. This gathering is not just another event; we believe that it is a divine appointment where God’s love and grace will be poured out abundantly.

A key aspect of this revival is its emphasis on unity. Churches from all denominations and backgrounds will gather as one body for a common purpose, united in their desire to seek God’s face and experience His presence. There, individuals can set aside their differences and focus on what unites them — their faith and love for Jesus.

Together, we will lift our voices in unity, declaring the goodness and faithfulness of God. This city-wide revival is expected to be a catalyst for change that extends beyond Cougar Stadium, as churches collaborate on community projects and initiatives. Revival gatherings have the power to transform communities as well as individuals, as they inspire people to work together toward a better future, building lasting relationships and helping people in need.

We extend a warm invitation to anyone, regardless of beliefs or backgrounds, to join us.

This gathering is not exclusive to believers; it is open to anyone who is seeking answers, looking for a sense of purpose, or merely curious about the gathering. We welcome you with open arms. Come as you are. We hope that you will find a supportive environment where you can explore your questions about God.

Mark your calendars for Friday, May 31 and join us for a city-wide revival that will change lives, strengthen unity, and ignite a powerful move of God.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of this historic gathering, of something greater than ourselves. Together, let us experience the transformative power of God's love and witness the unity that comes when His people gather as ONE.

Location Cougar Stadium, Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita CA 91355

Event Time: 6:30–9:30 p.m.

Doors Open: 5:30 p.m.

Got Questions?

Email: contact@erionagrabockaministries.org

Phone: (818) 324-5668
