Sam Dixon Health Center Receives $303,870 Grant

Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Inc. received a $303,870 grant from the Department of Healthcare Services to increase access to Behavioral Health services, particularly for the low-income and uninsured.
The grant will allow Sam Dixon to increase the number of Behavioral Health interns in the Mentored Internship Program each semester to a total of six, two rotating at the Newhall Location and four rotating at the Valencia Behavioral Health office, as well as adding a full-time licensed Behavioral Health professional.
The Samuel Dixon Family Health Center opened in August 1980 to provide non-emergency care to the residents of the Santa Clarita Valley. As a full-service health safety-net provider, Sam Dixon strives to provide high-quality, culturally sensitive, affordable, and accessible primary healthcare, dental, mental health, and enrollment services to all residents of the SCV and other underserved neighboring communities.
Call for an appointment: Newhall (661) 291-1777 or Valencia (661) 468-7405.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, returns to Central Park this summer with a line-up of new and familiar acts. These free concerts will be held on Saturdays at 7 p.m. beginning July 9 and running through Aug. 27. In an effort to support Santa Clarita Valley nonprofits by providing them with exposure to the community, the city of Santa Clarita allows eight nonprofits to showcase their organization at Concerts in the Park, one per concert.
College of the Canyons competed at the Azusa Pacific University Franson Classic track and field meet on March 19, gaining another chance to compete against student-athletes from four-year schools with several Cougars posting personal-best marks and times.
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes residents to dispose of their unwanted household hazardous and electronic waste at the free Household Hazardous/E-Waste Collection Event on Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event will take place in the south parking lot at the College of the Canyons Valencia campus at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road.
The city of Santa Clarita will receive approximately $2.6 million in funding for two traffic enhancement projects through the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2022, which was signed by President Joe Biden on March 15, 2022.
College of the Canyons has received nearly $1 million in federal funding that will help launch an Advanced Technology Center, a state-of-art advanced manufacturing and Computer Numerical Control production lab that will help meet the high demand for skilled employees in fast-growing industry sectors.
At the Santa Clarita City Council special meeting on March 22, the City Council authorized the filing of an appeal in the case seeking removal of the solar panels at the Canyon View Mobile Home Estates.
Following last week’s Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors vote to recommend Camp Scott in Santa Clarita as a permanent facility for juvenile males formerly under the State’s authority, the Santa Clarita City Council has approved a lawsuit.
With local landmarks lit up red on World Tuberculosis Day Thursday, March 24, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health encourages residents to get tested for tuberculosis, a deadly disease that can be dormant, or latent, for many years.
The COVID-19 pandemic brought both health implications and serious economic ones, extending into its second year in 2021 as the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation celebrated its 11th anniversary.
One of the world’s most popular game shows, “Deal or No Deal,” is about to set sail onboard Discovery Princess, the newest cruise ship in the Princess Cruises fleet, debuting from Los Angeles on March 27, 2022.
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation invests not just in growing local businesses, but attracting great companies to the region with a focus on industries that provide residents with high quality, high paying jobs.
