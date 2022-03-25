Sam Dixon Health Center Receives $303,870 Grant

Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Inc. received a $303,870 grant from the Department of Healthcare Services to increase access to Behavioral Health services, particularly for the low-income and uninsured.

The grant will allow Sam Dixon to increase the number of Behavioral Health interns in the Mentored Internship Program each semester to a total of six, two rotating at the Newhall Location and four rotating at the Valencia Behavioral Health office, as well as adding a full-time licensed Behavioral Health professional.

The Samuel Dixon Family Health Center opened in August 1980 to provide non-emergency care to the residents of the Santa Clarita Valley. As a full-service health safety-net provider, Sam Dixon strives to provide high-quality, culturally sensitive, affordable, and accessible primary healthcare, dental, mental health, and enrollment services to all residents of the SCV and other underserved neighboring communities.

Call for an appointment: Newhall (661) 291-1777 or Valencia (661) 468-7405.

For more information visit Samuel Dixon Family Health Center.

