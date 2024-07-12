Santa Clarita 2024 Public Opinion Poll Highlights

The city of Santa Clarita has shared the results of the 2024 Public Opinion Poll. Results reveal high levels of community satisfaction and highlight the key issues that matter most to residents.

This scientific survey is conducted every two years and offers invaluable insights that guide the city’s strategic planning and decision-making processes.

The 2024 survey results show a strong endorsement of the quality of life in Santa Clarita with 85 percent of participants rating the city favorably as a place to raise a family and 83 percent rating it positively as a place to live. These high marks reflect the city’s ongoing commitment to maintaining a safe, family-friendly environment.

Residents identified public safety, overdevelopment and traffic congestion as the most important issues facing the city. These concerns mirror the findings from the 2022 survey, indicating consistent priorities among the community. From these findings, the Santa Clarita City Council can prioritize budget spending and enact initiatives to address these concerns.

The survey also highlighted residents’ satisfaction with city services and customer service. Most participants praised the city for its cleanliness and high-quality, responsive services. Notably, 93 percent of respondents rated city staff as professional and 89 percent found them easily accessible.

The city of Santa Clarita extends its gratitude to all residents who participated in the 2024 Public Opinion Poll.

The feedback received plays a crucial role in shaping the future of the city.

For a detailed review of the survey data, please visit SantaClarita.gov/City-Hall/Public-Opinion-Polls.

