Santa Clarita Artists Association General Meeting Schedule for 2022

The Santa Clarita Artists Association holds general meetings at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. the third Monday of the following months in 2022.

Aug. 15: “Spotlight on SCAA Artists” a new special series where SCAA artists will share their techniques and inspirations.

Sept. 19: To be announced.

Oct. 17: A demonstration by oil painter Annie Hoffman, the winner of the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Curators Choice Award and first place at the Westlake Village Artists Guild in 2021.

Nov. 21: Art Classic Award presenters.

The MAIN is located 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321. For further questions or information please visit Santa Clarita Artists Association website.

