Today in
S.C.V. History
July 6
1850 - Town founder Henry Mayo Newhall arrives in California to look for gold [story]
Henry Newhall
Santa Clarita Artists Association General Meeting Schedule for 2022
| Wednesday, Jul 6, 2022
SCAA mural

The Santa Clarita Artists Association holds general meetings at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. the third Monday of the following months in 2022.

Aug. 15: “Spotlight on SCAA Artists” a new special series where SCAA artists will share their techniques and inspirations.

Sept. 19: To be announced.

Oct. 17: A demonstration by oil painter Annie Hoffman, the winner of the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Curators Choice Award and first place at the Westlake Village Artists Guild in 2021.

Nov. 21: Art Classic Award presenters.

The MAIN is located 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321. For further questions or information please visit Santa Clarita Artists Association website.

Today in SCV History (July 6)
1850 - Town founder Henry Mayo Newhall arrives in California to look for gold [story]
Henry Newhall
