‘Beyond the Palette’ Art Exhibit at The MAIN

The city of Santa Clarita has announced “Beyond the Palette,” a group exhibition by artists of the LELA (Lantern of the East – Los Angeles) International Artists organization. The exhibition will be on display at The MAIN, 24266 Main St., in Old Town Newhall and runs now through Monday, June 3. An opening reception will be held on Thursday, April 18, from 7-10 p.m. at The MAIN.

The LELA International Artists organization is committed to the belief that art is a universal and international medium that empowers mankind with voice. LELA’s mission is to build bridges between our diverse cultures using the voice of expression and the sharing of art through art education.

“Beyond the Palette” is a compelling group exhibition by LELA, as it transcends traditional boundaries. This showcase features diverse artistic expression that extends beyond the conventional color spectrum. The participating artists explore unique mediums, unconventional techniques and thought-provoking concepts, creating an immersive experience that challenges perceptions, as well as invites viewers to delve into the depths of artistic innovation.

Exhibition artists include Barbara Nathanson, Barbara Tabachnick, Helga Taylor, Hideo Sakata, Joanna Chase-Mattillo, Judy Lue, Karen Sachs, Karol Blumenthal, Kathryn Pitt, Katy Bishop, Michiko Smith, Patricia Sciortino, Patti Akesson, Setsuko Hayashi, Susan Karhroody, Susan Spector, Victoria Deneroff and William Hemmerdinger.

To learn more about “Beyond the Palette” and upcoming art opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita, please visit SantaClaritaArts.com.

