Experience the Legendary Mildred Dumas in Action at The MAIN

Step into the world of theatrical mastery with “Uncle Rufus II: Odella’s Revenge,” where seasoned talent meets gripping storytelling, including the legendary Mildred Dumas, the heart and soul of the production. At 91-years-old, Dumas embodies the epitome of theatrical excellence. With a career spanning stage, screen, television and commercials, her credits are a testament to her unparalleled talent.

Delve into the riveting sequel of last year’s sensation, “Uncle Rufus I,” as we witness the saga continue. Meet Odella, the maid whose fate was sealed with incarceration for the alleged murder of Rufus. But now, in Part II, she emerges from the shadows of confinement, ready to claim her vengeance.

Brace yourself as Dumas graces the stage once again in “Uncle Rufus II: Odella’s Revenge.” With her unparalleled skill and boundless passion, she breathes life into the character of Odella, weaving a tale of revenge that will leave you spellbound. It is the perfect opportunity to witness the convergence of timeless talent and compelling storytelling.

Join the Dumas-Stenson Thespians in celebrating Dumas’ illustrious career, which has graced iconic shows such as “The Young and the Restless,” “Days of Our Lives” and “Malcolm in the Middle.” Dumas’ talents extend far beyond the spotlight. As an accomplished author and playwright, she has penned illustrious stories that have captivated audiences worldwide.

The cast, predominantly over 60 and 70 years old, brings an unparalleled depth of skill and artistry to the stage, totaling 500 years of collective theatrical brilliance. Their passion for performance transcends time, entertaining audiences with every line, gesture and emotion.

The first showtime of “Uncle Rufus II: Odella’s Revenge” will be on Friday, April 12, at 8 p.m. with additional dates listed on AtTheMAIN.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...