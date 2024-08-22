Santa Clarita Ranked Eighth Safest City in U.S. by PropertyClub

The city of Santa Clarita has been ranked the “Eighth Safest City in the United States” by PropertyClub. PropertyClub is a next generation real estate platform that offers people a new way to market, search for, buy, rent and invest in real estate.

Santa Clarita, with a population of 228,673, was credited with having a crime rate that is 44% lower than the national average.

To determine the safest cities in the U’s PropertyClub analyzed crime rates and violent crime rates from 2021, 2022 and 2023. It used local and state crime data as well as information from the FBI’s most recent violent crime reports. Additionally, PropertyClub only considered cities with populations of at least 125,000 residents.

Property Club also reported the median home price in Santa Clarita is $763,813.

PropertyClub’s 13 Safest Cities in the U.S. (2024)

Naperville, IL

Port St. Lucie, FL

Cary, NC

Frisco, TX

Thousand Oaks, CA

McKinney, TX

Gilbert, AZ

Santa Clarita, CA

Sunnyvale, CA

Yonkers, NY

Glendale, CA

Boise, ID

Plano, TX

For more information about the findings visit https://propertyclub.nyc/article/safest-cities-in-the-usa.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...