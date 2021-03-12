Santa Clarita Veteran Collaborative Preparing to Reopen Veteran Center, Resume Monthly Meetings

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative is planning to reopen its Veteran Center on April 1 to continue in its effort of helping veterans and their families. In addition, the SCVSC will resume its monthly general meetings via Zoom starting March 19.

In March of last year, the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative closed its Veteran Center located on Lyons Ave, in Newhall, in response to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

Prior to that, the SCVSC had served the veteran community continuously since its inception in 2016, providing referral services covering home care, medical & dental services, education, financial and legal services, employment, training and much more.

These referral services were offered through in-person visits to the Veteran Center as well as through telephone responses.

The Veteran Collaborative provided VA benefits assistance via a network of Veteran Service Officers and Post Service Officers and established a food bank to serve veteran families on a weekly basis.

Now that L.A. County has removed some of its restrictions, the SCVSC is planning to reopen the Veteran Center on April 1 and will continue to offer all the services mentioned above.

The interior of the Veteran Center has been redesigned to comply with all the Covid-19 safety requirements established by the state, county, and city.

All volunteers and visitors will be provided with the necessary PPE equipment to safely enter and utilize the services of the center.

Visitor capacity will be limited to 6 visitors at one time, until such time as the restrictions are relaxed.

The Food Bank distribution will change slightly; rather than allow visitors to roam through the baked, canned & packaged goods area, everyone will be asked to complete a form designating which types of food items they require.

An SCVSC volunteer will take that list and bag the items for the veteran.

On March 15 and 16 new volunteers will be trained to staff the Veteran Center.

On March 19, the SCVSC will resume its general monthly meetings via Zoom.

Going forward these general meetings will be held on the third Friday of each month starting at 1:00 p.m. and will be scheduled to last one hour.

If you would like to become a Collaborative member and participate in the General Meetings, please contact Jeff Stabile at jeff@pegasus2.net.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...