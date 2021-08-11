header image

2018 - Big Oaks Lodge in Bouquet Canyon burns down [video]
Big Oaks Lodge
Santa Clarita Woman Pleads Guilty To Unemployment Fraud
Wednesday, Aug 11, 2021

A Santa Clarita woman plead guilty to a conspiracy to use other people’s information to unlawfully apply for and obtain over $250,000 in unemployment insurance from the California Employment Development Department.

According to court documents and admissions made in court, around May 2020, Brittany Danielle Griesel, and her co-conspirators submitted fraudulent unemployment insurance claims with the EDD using other people’s personal identifying information. In total, EDD approved more than $250,000 in benefits for these fraudulent claims, which Griesel and her co-conspirators spent on goods and services. During a traffic stop in Las Vegas on Aug 8, 2020, law enforcement discovered Griesel was in possession of $45,464 in fraudulent proceeds obtained as part of the conspiracy.

Griesel pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to effect illegal transactions with access devices and one count of aggravated identity theft. U.S. District Judge Richard F Boulware II scheduled sentencing for Nov 9, 2021. Griesel faces a statutory maximum penalty of nine and a half years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Quentin Heiden of the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General, Los Angeles region made the announcement.

This case was investigated by the DOL-OIG. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Fang is prosecuting the case.

In May, the Attorney General established the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force to marshal the resources of the Department of Justice in partnership with agencies across government to enhance efforts to combat and prevent pandemic-related fraud.

The Task Force bolsters efforts to investigate and prosecute the most culpable domestic and international criminal actors and assists agencies tasked with administering relief programs to prevent fraud by, among other methods, augmenting and incorporating existing coordination mechanisms, identifying resources and techniques to uncover fraudulent actors and their schemes, and sharing and harnessing information and insights gained from prior enforcement efforts.

For more information on the department’s response to the pandemic, visit https://www.justice.gov/coronavirus.

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF web complaint form at:https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Cases Increase In LA County Skilled Nursing Facilities; SCV Cases Total 31,302
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 28 new deaths and 3,498 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 31,302 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Cases Increase In LA County Skilled Nursing Facilities; SCV Cases Total 31,302
Name Change For COC Disabled Students Programs And Services Announced
College of the Canyons announced their Disabled Students Programs and Services will now become the Academic Accommodation Center. 
Name Change For COC Disabled Students Programs And Services Announced
Nature Brought To Life With Two New Santa Clarita Art Exhibits
Santa Clarita is putting nature on display with two brand new art exhibits that will be open to the public through October. 
Nature Brought To Life With Two New Santa Clarita Art Exhibits
Suspect Wounded In Deputy-Involved Shooting Near Templin Highway
A suspect was reportedly wounded during a deputy-involved shooting north of Templin Highway on Wednesday, according to law enforcement officials. 
Suspect Wounded In Deputy-Involved Shooting Near Templin Highway
State Superintendent To Host Virtual Vaccine Townhall
State superintendent Tony Thurmond is hosting a virtual vaccine townhall as schools are opening back up during the COVID-19 pandemic, to have important conversations around a safe return to in-person learning.
State Superintendent To Host Virtual Vaccine Townhall
Santa Clarita Students Return Campus For 2021/22 School Year
Outside of the masks and a few logistical changes, it appeared to be business as usual for three Santa Clarita Valley school districts Tuesday with students and staff returning to their campuses to start the 2021-22 school year.
Santa Clarita Students Return Campus For 2021/22 School Year
Today in SCV History (Aug. 11)
2018 - Big Oaks Lodge in Bouquet Canyon burns down [video]
Big Oaks Lodge
Remembering Former ‘SCV Woman of the Year,’ Longtime Philanthropist Adele Macpherson
Santa Clarita Valley community members are remembering the life and work of Adele Macpherson, a longtime local philanthropist and former “SCV Woman of the Year” honoree, who died earlier this week. Macpherson dedicated much of her life to local service and charity.
Remembering Former ‘SCV Woman of the Year,’ Longtime Philanthropist Adele Macpherson
CSUN Professor Says Climate Change Now Climate Catastrophe
Dozens of large wildfires are raging across the United States, mostly in the West, burning more than 2 million acres and sending plumes of smoke and ash as far east as New York City.
CSUN Professor Says Climate Change Now Climate Catastrophe
Four More Recruits Coming to TMU Men’s Swimming, Diving Program
TMU Men's Swimming & Diving has signed four more recruits, Head Coach and Director of Aquatics Gabe Woodward announced.
Four More Recruits Coming to TMU Men’s Swimming, Diving Program
Newhall-Area CHP Officer Dies of COVID-19
Jeremiah Hart, a Newhall-area California Highway Patrol officer, has died of COVID-19, the department announced Monday.
Newhall-Area CHP Officer Dies of COVID-19
New State Health Mandate Regarding Hospital Visitors Takes Effect Wednesday
A new health mandate that takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday across California requires visitors at hospitals to show either proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative results of a test taken within the past 72 hours.
New State Health Mandate Regarding Hospital Visitors Takes Effect Wednesday
L.A. County Issues Water Use Warning for Santa Monica Beach
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues cautioning residents who are planning to visit Santa Monica Beach to be careful of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers.
L.A. County Issues Water Use Warning for Santa Monica Beach
California Launches ‘Tell Your Story’ to Combat Teen Vaping
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health launched a new advertising campaign Monday called, “Tell Your Story,” in response to the latest high school vaping data from its 2019-20 California Student Tobacco Survey.
California Launches ‘Tell Your Story’ to Combat Teen Vaping
DMV Warns Consumers Stolen Vehicles Being Sold Fraudulently Online as Used Cars
The California Department of Motor Vehicles is alerting Californians to be on the lookout for unscrupulous used car sellers who are luring unsuspecting consumers into buying stolen vehicles online.
DMV Warns Consumers Stolen Vehicles Being Sold Fraudulently Online as Used Cars
Today in SCV History (Aug. 10)
1769 - Fr. Juan Crespi, en route to San Francisco Bay with the Portolá expedition, names the Santa Clara River Valley (SCV) for St. Clare [story]
Fr. Crespi cenotaph
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Hospitalizations in L.A. County Nearly Double in 2 Weeks; SCV Cases Total 31,090
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed six new deaths and 2,919 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 31,090 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Hospitalizations in L.A. County Nearly Double in 2 Weeks; SCV Cases Total 31,090
SCV Resident Swings into Action on New Spider-Man Show for Kids
Canyon Country resident Chris Moreno is supervising director of "Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends." Courtesy of Disney[/caption]Comic industry veteran and Canyon Country resident Chris Moreno recently got the opportunity to help bring one of his favorite superheroes to life as supervising director of “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends,” the first full-length Marvel series for preschoolers.
SCV Resident Swings into Action on New Spider-Man Show for Kids
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘CSI: Vegas,’ ‘Wipeout,’ ‘SWAT,’ 9 More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 12 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 9 - Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘CSI: Vegas,’ ‘Wipeout,’ ‘SWAT,’ 9 More Productions
ARTree’s Free Monthly Flutterby Open Art Studio Returns
The ARTree is pleased to announce the return of Flutterby Open Art Studio, a free, monthly event held the first Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Families are invited to join the next session on Sept. 4.
ARTree’s Free Monthly Flutterby Open Art Studio Returns
L.A. County Parks Announces Independent Instructor Recruitment for Winter Season
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation announced it is recruiting independent instructors who can provide recreation and enrichment classes for this year's winter season slated to begin Dec. 6, 2021.
L.A. County Parks Announces Independent Instructor Recruitment for Winter Season
County Issues Heat Alert for SCV Beginning Wednesday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a Heat Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley beginning Wednesday, Aug. 11 as high temperatures have been forecast for the area.
County Issues Heat Alert for SCV Beginning Wednesday
