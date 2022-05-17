Saugus District Hosts Groundbreaking for New Rosedell Classrooms

Saugus Union School District celebrated the groundbreaking for the new Rosedell Elementary School classroom and science/flex lab building on Monday, May 9.

“Thank you to all who attended. Most importantly thank you to all of the Santa Clarita Valley community who contributed to the Measure EE initiative that is funding this project,” said Superintendent of Schools Erin McMahon.

The project will replace portable buildings by adding new classrooms to the 50-year-old-plus campus. The new two-story classroom building will also house a new science classroom.

“This will make a tremendous difference in the learning for our students now and into the future,” said McMahon.

Measure EE, passed in 2014, allocated $148 million to help renovate, modernize and add necessary technology upgrades to Saugus District schools. The funds generated from Measure EE bonds are being used for a variety of school district capital projects.

