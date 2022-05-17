Saugus District Hosts Groundbreaking for New Rosedell Classrooms

Saugus Union School District celebrated the groundbreaking for the new Rosedell Elementary School classroom and science/flex lab building on Monday, May 9.
“Thank you to all who attended. Most importantly thank you to all of the Santa Clarita Valley community who contributed to the Measure EE initiative that is funding this project,” said Superintendent of Schools Erin McMahon.
The project will replace portable buildings by adding new classrooms to the 50-year-old-plus campus. The new two-story classroom building will also house a new science classroom.
“This will make a tremendous difference in the learning for our students now and into the future,” said McMahon.
Measure EE, passed in 2014, allocated $148 million to help renovate, modernize and add necessary technology upgrades to Saugus District schools. The funds generated from Measure EE bonds are being used for a variety of school district capital projects.
There are many unique and beneficial features at the new Canyon Country Community Center, one of which you will never see, but it is right under your feet. During construction, a massive stormwater infiltration system was installed underneath the Mercado parking lot. The infiltration facility is the city’s first large-scale infiltration project which was built using Measure W Municipal funds.
Filipino-American business owners who live in or have a business in the Santa Clarita Valley are invited to attend the Fil-Am of Santa Clarita Valley Business Forum to be held on Monday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Victory Martial Arts Studio located at 25844 Hemingway Ave. in Stevenson Ranch.
For the 10th time in program history and the second consecutive championship-eligible season, the College of the Canyons Cougars have been crowned the California Community College Athletic Association Men's Golf State Champions. They fended off runner-up Saddleback College by two strokes as they finished with a field low 720.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger successfully introduced a motion on May 17 that establishes a multi-million dollar capital project fund and adds Antelope Valley College to the county’s efforts to dramatically repurpose its Challenger Memorial Youth Center in Lancaster and invest in youth.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds everyone taking a trip to visit friends or family over the Memorial Day Weekend to always buckle up and keep children in child safety seats. This year’s Click it or Ticket campaign runs from May 23-June 5.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and First 5 LA have announced the launch of Help Me Grow LA , a community-driven effort to ensure every family that has developmental concerns about their child receives guidance and support. Help Me Grow will also help families navigate what can be a fragmented and challenging network of existing services, working with local programs to ensure that children are connected to services as early as possible. when it can help the most.
The Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to work one-on-one with SCV youth who are aging out of the Los Angeles County foster care system. An in-person training session will be held Thursday, June 2 for interested volunteers.
California Institute of the Arts hosted graduation ceremonies Friday, May 13 in the CalArts Graduation Courtyard. After two years of virtual ceremonies the CalArts class of 2022 celebrated graduation with an in-person event at the Valencia campus.
Premier Workspaces, one of the largest privately-owned executive suites, coworking, and shared workspace companies in the United States, with a unit in Santa Clarita, is proud to celebrate their 20th anniversary.
College of the Canyons softball was represented with two selections on the 2022 National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) California JC All-American Team with slugger Ashlynn Heck and pitcher/utility player Allyson Melgar included in the group of 26 honorees from across the state.
Parks are not just good for your physical health, but your mental health. Join the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation and Why We Rise for Parks at Sunset to celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month. Green spaces, physical activity and social connectivity play a powerful role in overall well-being.
