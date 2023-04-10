header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
82°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 10
1909 - Oil Pioneer Wallace L. Hardison killed in collision with train [story]
Wallace Hardison
Saugus High Band, Color Guard Holding Fundraiser
| Monday, Apr 10, 2023
Saugus Band and Color Guard

The Saugus High School Band and Color Guard program is still in need of donations to help reach its goal. Donations will go towards a new tarp for competition season, the end of the year banquet and so much more.

The program is teaming up again with Snap-Raise for the online fundraiser.

Donations will allow the Saugus High School Band and Color Guard to provide funding necessary to create a great environment for the program’s participants to experience success.

The band thanks the community for all the support and contributions, as they have made a difference in the program.

For more information or to make a contribution, click [here].
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Saugus High Band, Color Guard Holding Fundraiser

Saugus High Band, Color Guard Holding Fundraiser
Monday, Apr 10, 2023
The Saugus High School Band and Color Guard program is still in need of donations to help reach its goal.
FULL STORY...

April 11: SUSD Regular Board Meeting

April 11: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
Monday, Apr 10, 2023
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, April 11, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Rio Norte Concert Band, Vocal Jazz Ensemble Capture Top Awards

Rio Norte Concert Band, Vocal Jazz Ensemble Capture Top Awards
Friday, Mar 31, 2023
The Rio Norte Junior High School Concert Band, Concert Choir and Vocal Jazz Ensemble, "The Jazz Hawks," secured top awards at the recent Music in the Parks Festival held at Knotts Berry Farm in Buena Park.
FULL STORY...

Castaic Union School District is Seeking New Members for Measure QS Citizens’ Oversight Committee

Castaic Union School District is Seeking New Members for Measure QS Citizens’ Oversight Committee
Wednesday, Mar 29, 2023
Castaic Union School District is now accepting applications for our Measure QS Citizens’ Oversight Committee.
FULL STORY...

Stolen Vehicle Suspect Prompts Lockdown of Two SCV Schools

Stolen Vehicle Suspect Prompts Lockdown of Two SCV Schools
Monday, Mar 27, 2023
Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station, along with the help of Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Aero Bureau, are actively searching for a stolen vehicle suspect who fled on foot along the 24200 block of Oak Vale Drive in Valencia.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Five Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 10 – Sunday, April 16.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Five Productions
Saugus High Band, Color Guard Holding Fundraiser
The Saugus High School Band and Color Guard program is still in need of donations to help reach its goal.
Saugus High Band, Color Guard Holding Fundraiser
April 12: COC Board Regular Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a regular business meeting in open session on Wednesday, April 12, at 5 p.m., in the University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
April 12: COC Board Regular Business Meeting
April 11: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, April 11, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
April 11: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
Public Works Announces Ongoing Castaic Road Closures
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works announced ongoing road closures in Castaic due to storm damage.
Public Works Announces Ongoing Castaic Road Closures
June 3: Women’s Introduction to Fly Fishing Class
The Santa Clarita Casting Club, Santa Clarita’s only fly fishing club, is sponsoring a first-ever “Introduction to Fly Fishing” class for women of all ages on Saturday, June 3, at Chesebrough Park, 23505 Sunset Hills Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91354.
June 3: Women’s Introduction to Fly Fishing Class
Today in SCV History (April 10)
1909 - Oil Pioneer Wallace L. Hardison killed in collision with train [story]
Wallace Hardison
Finally Family Homes Seeks Volunteer Life Skills Coaches
The nonprofit Finally Family Homes is seeking volunteers to help young adults with a self-paced life skills program.
Finally Family Homes Seeks Volunteer Life Skills Coaches
Today in SCV History (April 9)
1937 - Pioneer aviator E.B. Christopher and passenger killed in crash of light plane on Ridge Route near Gorman [story]
wreckage
LASD Seeks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Castaic Man
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person Milton Eduardo Kingsli Nunez, Jr. He is an 18 year-old male Hispanic who was last seen on April 3 at noon on the 9600 block of Hunstock Street in Castaic.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Castaic Man
Today in SCV History (April 8)
1874 - Work completed at Lyon's Station (now Eternal Valley) on first version of Pioneer Oil Refinery [story]
Pioneer Oil Refinery
April 26: VIA After Five at Jersey Mike’s Subs
If you are looking for a great way to connect with other businesses attend the Valley Industry Association After Five event on Wednesday, April 26 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Jersey Mike's Subs, 24453 Magic Mountain Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.
April 26: VIA After Five at Jersey Mike’s Subs
April 16: COC Foundation Inaugural 3 X 3 Basketball Tourney
The College of the Canyons Foundation will host its inaugural 3 X 3 Basketball Tournament on Sunday, April 16 beginning at 9 a.m.
April 16: COC Foundation Inaugural 3 X 3 Basketball Tourney
Cameron Smyth | Events, Activities this Spring!
Spring has officially returned to Santa Clarita, and with the warmer weather and colorful hillsides in bloom come a wave of free, family-fun events this month. A community favorite, which my kids loved when they were younger, is the Eggstravaganza Event at Central Park.
Cameron Smyth | Events, Activities this Spring!
April 8: Eggstravaganza, Splash n’ Dash Family Fun
The city of Santa Clarita will host two fun, family-friendly events on Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m. Eggstravaganza and Splash n' Dash.
April 8: Eggstravaganza, Splash n’ Dash Family Fun
SCV Native Opens Billionaire Barbers Club in Valencia
The newest Santa Clarita Valley barbershop, Billionaire Barbers Club, will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, April 22 at 9 a.m.
SCV Native Opens Billionaire Barbers Club in Valencia
Public Health Launches Gun Violence Prevention Platform
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has released a 40-point Gun Violence Prevention Platform to address gun violence impacting communities in Los Angeles County and across the United States.
Public Health Launches Gun Violence Prevention Platform
April 17: Artist Watercolor Demo at The MAIN
Santa Clarita Artists Association will feature watercolorist Fatemeh A. Kian at The MAIN Theatre, 24266 Main St. Newhall, CA 91321 on Monday, April 17, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
April 17: Artist Watercolor Demo at The MAIN
L.A. County Junior Lake Lifeguard Program Returns in Summer
The Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Junior Lake Lifeguard program tryouts are now open! Join the program for a fun, unique opportunity like no other to get active, make new friends and learn crucial water safety skills this summer.
L.A. County Junior Lake Lifeguard Program Returns in Summer
April 7: Pothole Repair Work Resumes on Soledad Canyon Road
The city of Santa Clarita Street Maintenance Department will resume pothole repair work on Soledad Canyon Road, between Valley Center Drive and Langside Avenue, on Friday, April 7.
April 7: Pothole Repair Work Resumes on Soledad Canyon Road
Today in SCV History (April 7)
1835 - Outlaw and Rocks/Park/High School namesake Tiburcio Vasquez born in Monterey, Calif. [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Mustangs Fall Short Against OUAZ in GSAC Championship
The Master's University beach volleyball team came within one match out of the five played Thursday from getting to the GSAC Championship match.
Mustangs Fall Short Against OUAZ in GSAC Championship
April 11: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, April 11, with a special meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall.
April 11: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
L.A. County Launches 2023 Heart Heroes Campaign
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is proud to announce the launch of the L.A. County Heart Heroes 2023 Campaign, with the goal to train 500,000 Los Angeles County residents and workers in hands-only CPR by Dec. 31, 2023.
L.A. County Launches 2023 Heart Heroes Campaign
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: