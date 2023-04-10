Saugus High Band, Color Guard Holding Fundraiser

The Saugus High School Band and Color Guard program is still in need of donations to help reach its goal. Donations will go towards a new tarp for competition season, the end of the year banquet and so much more.

The program is teaming up again with Snap-Raise for the online fundraiser.

Donations will allow the Saugus High School Band and Color Guard to provide funding necessary to create a great environment for the program’s participants to experience success.

The band thanks the community for all the support and contributions, as they have made a difference in the program.

For more information or to make a contribution, click [here].

