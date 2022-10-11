Saugus High Girls Basketball Program Holding Fundraising Campaign

The Saugus High School Girls Basketball program is conducting a 2022 Basketball Fundraiser Challenge to help generate financial support for its teams. This campaign will run until Wednesday, Oct. 26.

The program greatly appreciates any amount you can give and thank you in advance for your generous support!

Your donation will contribute towards expenses required for our basketball program including equipment, tournament costs, operational costs and team bonding.

The Saugus High School Girls Basketball program can continue to advance and improve with your help.

The Give Butter fundraiser does not take a percentage from the donations that are given. They do ask for a tip to cover their platform costs. This keeps this free for us. Tipping is completely optional. Mention SCVTV.com in the comments so we can show gratitude for their support.

To donate, click [here].

Thank you,

Saugus Girls Basketball Booster

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...