SCAA Call to Photographers, Artists for ‘Picture Perfect’

The Santa Clarita Artists Association has issued a “Call to Photographers and Artists for Picture Perfect.” “Picture Perfect,” an exhibit featuring photography will open Oct. 6 and runs through Nov. 5 at the SCAA 6th Street Gallery, 22508 6th Street, Newhall, CA 91321.

The gallery is located just off Main Street in Old Town Newhall.

The SCAA gallery’s artists reception will be held Saturday, Oct. 7, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Shows are for SCAA members only. For more information about this show, how to join SCAA and for the enter form for

Picture Perfect visit santaclaritaartists.org.

Sign up deadline is Thursday, Sept. 14.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...