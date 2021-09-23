header image

Scarecrow Alley Coming to Old Town Newhall
| Thursday, Sep 23, 2021
Haunted Highway

Spookiness is on its way to Main Street in Old Town Newhall. The spine-tingling, hair-raising chill in the air can only mean one thing – Scarecrow Alley is returning to Santa Clarita!

Sign-up now to participate in the city of Santa Clarita’s community scarecrow contest for your chance to win eternal glory – and a fabulous prize!

Scarecrow Alley is a community competition that encourages residents, businesses and nonprofit organizations to submit a decorated scarecrow to be featured at the Harvest Festival SENSES Block Party on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 7:00 p.m.

A $50 gift card will be awarded to the top entry in the following three categories: Classic, Creepy and Creative. A People’s Choice winner will be selected from all entries and will receive a $100 gift card.

There is no fee to participate in the contest, but interested participants must register in advance at OldTownNewhall.com/SENSES-Block-Party. Participants are responsible for all materials, though the City will provide one support stake for each submission. Registration must be completed by Tuesday, Oct. 12, and entries must be delivered to Scarecrow Alley on Main Street on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Each entry will be judged by a panel consisting of city of Santa Clarita staff and community partners. Winners will be announced at 9:00 p.m. during the Harvest Festival SENSES Block Party on Thursday, Oct. 21.

To learn more about Scarecrow Alley and to register for the competition, please visit OldTownNewhall.com/SENSES-Block-Party or call the City’s Arts and Events Office at (661) 250-3787.
