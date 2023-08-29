Scott Wilk | Sign Petition Against Human Trafficking

Earlier this year, I introduced Senate Bill 14 to combat human trafficking. This bill will hold sex traffickers of minors accountable by classifying this crime as a serious felony. Shockingly, the sex trafficking of a minor is not listed as a serious crime under California law.

Thankfully, the entire California State Senate is onboard with this proposed law. It passed unanimously out of the Senate and more than half of the State Legislature has co-sponsored this bill. However, our fight is not over. This Friday SB 14 faces a key vote in the Assembly Appropriations Committee.

That’s where you come in. Sign this petition today in support of SB 14 to show that you’re standing up against human trafficking. To sign the petition click here.

Thank you for your support of California’s children.

As always, my office is here to help. Please do not hesitate to reach out by calling one of my district offices or by emailing me at Senator.Wilk@Sen.CA.Gov. You can also visit my website sr21.senate.ca.gov.

California State Senator Scott Wilk represents the 21st California Senate District which includes the Santa Clarita Valley.

