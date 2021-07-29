SCV Day Celebrates With Job Fair, Boutique Expo

Local business leaders are gathering to celebrate Santa Clarita Valley Day Aug. 14 with an inaugural job fair and boutique expo.

The event is set to highlight local businesses, both big and small, while celebrating the SCV community.

“Because we have had such a rough year, we deserve a day,” organizer Laura Munoz said of the event’s name.

Munoz got the idea to host a job fair to help get the community back on its feet after the pandemic, then thinking to also include vendors who were also financially impacted by the shutdowns, she said.

“It’s just putting everyone in the same place at the same time,” Munoz said. “That’s where it started, but it just blew up.”

Now, Munoz hopes the free event will allow visitors to shop, eat and network with their local community, allowing the community a day to celebrate and bond together.

Of the 65 vendors set to attend, many haven’t been able to attend an event as a vendor in more than a year and are looking forward to returning to business, according to Munoz.

“It’s great to have everybody so excited about participating,” Munoz added. “It’s turning out to be a huge ‘We’re back’ celebration.”

The event is scheduled to be held at the Creekside Place parking lot, near Barnes & Noble, with the help of Pilar Molina of illi Commercial Real Estate, who manages the property.

In addition to the job fair and vendors, the event is set to feature food trucks, live music, and kids’ activities, such as face painting, balloon animals and story time.

Santa Clarita Valley Day is scheduled 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 14 at 23626 Valencia Blvd. For more information, visit scvday.com.

