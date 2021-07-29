header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
84°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 28
1938 - Newhall Tunnel cut away, replaced by Sierra Highway [story]
Sierra Highway
SCV Day Celebrates With Job Fair, Boutique Expo
| Wednesday, Jul 28, 2021
Los Angeles County
Laura Munoz, SCV Day organizer, Pilar Molina of illi Commercial Real Estate, and Joe Allis, general manager at Porsche Santa Clarita, right to left, plan SCV Day. Courtesy

Local business leaders are gathering to celebrate Santa Clarita Valley Day Aug. 14 with an inaugural job fair and boutique expo.

The event is set to highlight local businesses, both big and small, while celebrating the SCV community.

“Because we have had such a rough year, we deserve a day,” organizer Laura Munoz said of the event’s name.

Munoz got the idea to host a job fair to help get the community back on its feet after the pandemic, then thinking to also include vendors who were also financially impacted by the shutdowns, she said.

“It’s just putting everyone in the same place at the same time,” Munoz said. “That’s where it started, but it just blew up.”

Now, Munoz hopes the free event will allow visitors to shop, eat and network with their local community, allowing the community a day to celebrate and bond together.

Courtesy SCV Day

Of the 65 vendors set to attend, many haven’t been able to attend an event as a vendor in more than a year and are looking forward to returning to business, according to Munoz.

“It’s great to have everybody so excited about participating,” Munoz added. “It’s turning out to be a huge ‘We’re back’ celebration.”

The event is scheduled to be held at the Creekside Place parking lot, near Barnes & Noble, with the help of Pilar Molina of illi Commercial Real Estate, who manages the property.

In addition to the job fair and vendors, the event is set to feature food trucks, live music, and kids’ activities, such as face painting, balloon animals and story time.

Santa Clarita Valley Day is scheduled 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 14 at 23626 Valencia Blvd. For more information, visit scvday.com.

 
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
07-28-2021 SCV Day Celebrates With Job Fair, Boutique Expo
07-27-2021 SCV Water’s Upcoming Virtual Gardening Class to Highlight SCV’s Top 30 Plants for Landscaping
07-23-2021 Princess Cruises and Holland America Line Kick Off Return To Service In the U.S. From Port Of Seattle
07-15-2021 Chamber to Host ‘Latino Leaders in Politics’ Forum
07-13-2021 Lief Labs Signs Long-Term Lease on 111,260 Square-Foot Valencia Building
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV Day Celebrates With Job Fair, Boutique Expo
Local business leaders are gathering to celebrate Santa Clarita Valley Day Aug. 14 with an inaugural job fair and boutique expo.
SCV Day Celebrates With Job Fair, Boutique Expo
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 29,668 With One Additional Death; L.A. County Urges Workers To Get Vaccinated, Wear Masks
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 15 new deaths and 2,454 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 29,668 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 29,668 With One Additional Death; L.A. County Urges Workers To Get Vaccinated, Wear Masks
City Seeks Public Input On Public Safety Grant Proposal
The city of Santa Clarita is looking for public feedback on a public safety grant proposal for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant program.
City Seeks Public Input On Public Safety Grant Proposal
California Public Health Updates Statewide Mask Guidelines
The California Department of Public Health has updated their guidance for face coverings statewide, aligning it with the mandates that L.A. County and the CDC calling for the public to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. 
California Public Health Updates Statewide Mask Guidelines
Board of Supervisors Approves Alternative Approach For Juvenile Justice
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a substitute motion authored by Kathryn Barger and Hilda L. Solis, in response to the proposed motion by Holly Mitchell and Shelia Kuehl that would move forward with the placement of youth realigned from the Department of Juvenile Justice and the L.A. County Probation system, specifically at Camps Scott and Scudder in Santa Clarita. 
Board of Supervisors Approves Alternative Approach For Juvenile Justice
Barger’s Blue Ribbon Homelessness Commission Gets Board Approval
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and coauthored by Supervisor Hilda L. Solis to create a Blue Ribbon Commission on Homelessness to assess existing structures and systems and provide recommendations on reforms that will help Los Angeles County and its 88 cities solve homelessness.
Barger’s Blue Ribbon Homelessness Commission Gets Board Approval
WiSH Cars Under The Stars Show Supports Hart Students
The inaugural Cars Under the Stars car show brought together families and car enthusiasts Saturday night to raise funds for the WiSH Education Foundation.
WiSH Cars Under The Stars Show Supports Hart Students
Hearing For Anti-CEMEX Bill Pushed To January
A hearing for Senate Bill 520, authored by Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, was cancelled by Wilk last month. 
Hearing For Anti-CEMEX Bill Pushed To January
Today in SCV History (July 28)
1938 - Newhall Tunnel cut away, replaced by Sierra Highway [story]
Sierra Highway
California State University Implementing COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Fall 2021
The California State University announced Tuesday that it will require faculty, staff and students who are accessing campus facilities at any university location to be immunized against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
California State University Implementing COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Fall 2021
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 29,581; L.A. County’s Case Rates Increasing Across All Adult Age Groups
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 15 new deaths and 2,067 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 29,581 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 29,581; L.A. County’s Case Rates Increasing Across All Adult Age Groups
Former Saugus High Midfielder Lauren Park Signs with TMU
Lauren Park's work ethic in midfield will seamlessly fit in with the Mustangs' style of play.
Former Saugus High Midfielder Lauren Park Signs with TMU
City Seeking Community Input for New SCV Sheriff’s Station Art Piece
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking public feedback on a new, permanent public art piece which will be displayed at the nearly-completed Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
City Seeking Community Input for New SCV Sheriff’s Station Art Piece
LASD Employee Reportedly Involved in Shooting that Sent One to Hospital
First responders were called to a report of a shooting involving an employee of the L.A. County Sheriff‘s Department in Valencia on Tuesday morning, sending at least one person to the hospital.
LASD Employee Reportedly Involved in Shooting that Sent One to Hospital
Newsom Signs Bipartisan Bill Expanding State’s Film/TV Tax Credit
Gov. Gavin Newsom was recently in Los Angeles to sign bipartisan legislation that expands California’s film/TV tax credit program with an additional $330 million over two years, including $150 million targeted specifically at promoting new soundstage development and workforce diversity.
Newsom Signs Bipartisan Bill Expanding State’s Film/TV Tax Credit
SCV Water’s Upcoming Virtual Gardening Class to Highlight SCV’s Top 30 Plants for Landscaping
Not sure what plants to use in your landscape? We have taken the guess work out by identifying the top 30 plants that look beautiful and grow well in the SCV.
SCV Water’s Upcoming Virtual Gardening Class to Highlight SCV’s Top 30 Plants for Landscaping
Wilk Announces L.A. County Awarded Millions to Assist with Homelessness
SACRAMENTO - State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced that Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties have been awarded more than $60 million to help provide services for the homeless.
Wilk Announces L.A. County Awarded Millions to Assist with Homelessness
Today in SCV History (July 27)
1876 - 223-foot Soledad train tunnel completed; last tunnel on line linking L.A. & S.F. [story]
tunnel
Consumer Federation of America Announces Nation’s Top 10 Consumer Complaints Made in 2020
Pandemic-related problems were among the top ten complaints made to state and local consumer agencies in 2020, according to an annual survey by the Consumer Federation of America.
Consumer Federation of America Announces Nation’s Top 10 Consumer Complaints Made in 2020
County Announces ‘Get Ahead LA,’ Free Online Financial Resources
The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs Center for Financial Empowerment announced the release of "Get Ahead L.A.," a free online service dedicated to safely guiding Los Angeles County residents to financial resources.
County Announces ‘Get Ahead LA,’ Free Online Financial Resources
Aug. 2-6: COC to Host ‘Fall Rush’ Event, Offer Express Registration to New Students
College of the Canyons announced it will host a weeklong Fall Rush event Aug. 2 to 6 to assist new students with the registration process.
Aug. 2-6: COC to Host ‘Fall Rush’ Event, Offer Express Registration to New Students
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood, ‘The Rookie,’ 6 More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported eight productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of Monday, July 26 - Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood, ‘The Rookie,’ 6 More Productions
Officials Confirm Positive West Nile Virus Mosquito Samples in LA County
Mosquito samples collected from mosquito traps in three Los Angeles County cities tested positive for the West Nile virus, officials confirmed Thursday.
Officials Confirm Positive West Nile Virus Mosquito Samples in LA County
Water Board Expresses Confidence in SCV Water Quality
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency board of directors felt assured in their agency’s water quality after receiving a presentation Tuesday night about the agency’s 2021 Consumer Confidence Report released in early June.
Water Board Expresses Confidence in SCV Water Quality
%d bloggers like this: