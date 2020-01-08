computer accessories shoplifting suspect

SCV Deputies Arrest Man Seen Shoplifting Computer Accessories

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Jan 8, 2020

By Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a Valencia man seen attempting to steal computer accessories from a retail store in Stevenson Ranch.

Here’s more of the story from the station’s social media:

“Thanks to the great work of a loss prevention team at a store on the 25400 block of The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch, a shoplifter was busted.

“On Thursday, Jan. 2, a Valencia man walked into a retail business, selected computer accessories and stowed them in his backpack.

“Along the way, he took a few of the store’s candy bars, ate them, discarding the wrappers in the aisle. He then attempted to leave the store without paying for anything.

“Observant store employees called and deputies responded. A 32-year-old man was arrested for theft and transported to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station jail where he was booked.

“The stolen computer accessories were recovered and returned to the business.

“Stealing is never OK. Respect for businesses, respect for others. Don’t take things that don’t belong to you.”

