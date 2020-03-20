SCV Grocery Stores Open Early for Seniors, Vulnerable

Uploaded: , Thursday, Mar 19, 2020

By Jessica Boyer

Several grocery stores and supermarkets in the Santa Clarita Valley community have adjusted operating hours to provide those most at risk of contracting COVID-19 a safer and more comfortable option.

Below is a list of stores in the Santa Clarita Valley who have designated times for seniors, disabled, women who are pregnant and those who may be more vulnerable:

Albertsons: Tuesdays & Thursdays from 7 a.m.- 9 a.m. for “for senior citizens and other at-risk populations, such as pregnant women or those with compromised immune systems,” according to their website. New store operating hours are 7 a.m.- 9 p.m.
Smart & Final: Daily from 7:30 a.m.- 8 a.m.for customers 65 and older as well as customers with disabilities. New store operating hours are 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.
Target: Wednesdays from 8 a.m.- 9 a.m. for “the elderly and those with underlying health concerns,” according to their website. New store operating hours are 8 a.m.- 9 p.m.
Vallarta: Daily from 7 a.m.- 8 a.m. for “those 65+ years old, pregnant women, and those with disabilities,” according to their Facebook.
Vons: Tuesdays & Thursdays from 7 a.m.- 9 a.m. for “for senior citizens and other at-risk populations, such as pregnant women or those with compromised immune systems,” according to their website.
Walmart: Tuesdays from March 24- April 28 from 6 a.m.- 7 a.m. for customers 60 and older. New store operating hours are 7 a.m.- 8:30 p.m.
Whole Foods Valencia: Daily at 7 a.m.- 8 a.m. for customers 60 and older. New store operating hours are 8 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Please notify our team at info@scvtv.com if you are aware of additional stores to add to our list or if store hours have changed. Please make sure to call your local store or visit their website for additional information

