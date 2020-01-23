[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1839 - Gov. Juan B. Alvarado gives most of SCV to Mexican Army Lt. Antonio del Valle.
SCV Home Prices, Condo Prices Set Record Highs in 2019
| Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
home prices

Realtors in the Santa Clarita Valley assisted 2,347 single-family home sales during 2019, an increase of 4.5 percent over the prior year, while prices hit new highs and the inventory plunged, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported Tuesday.

It was the first annual increase in home sales after two consecutive years of declining sales.

However, condominium sales of 926 units for the year were down 6.4 percent from 2018, primarily due to a lack of inventory.

The home and condominium annual sales totals negotiated by realtors generated $1.9 billion for the local economy, not including the added impact of related transactions that typically follow many transactions, such as landscaping, home improvement projects, and home furnishing purchases.

“There are still plenty of prospective buyers hunting for a home or condominium in the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Louisa Henry, the 2020 chair of the Santa Clarita Valley Division of the Southland Regional Association of Realtors. “Today’s low-interest rates on home loans bring out additional buyers, but the tight inventory was the limiting factor for both home and condo sales last year, a fact that does not appear likely to change in the months ahead.”

The year ended with a record low supply — a mere 293 home and condo active listings throughout the Valley at the end of December. It was the first time that the inventory fell below the 300-listing benchmark.

December also was the sixth consecutive month that listings fell, with the tally down 44.0 percent compared to 2018. For comparison, the record high inventory was set in September 2006 with 2,630 active listings.

2019 home prices

“Low interest rates brought additional buyers into the market,” said Tim Johnson, the association’s chief executive officer, “which added upward pressure on prices, especially with the limited supply of homes for sales. “Between limited inventory and sky-high resale prices statewide, we have a housing problem that can best be solved by doing all we can to increase the housing supply,” Johnson said.

The annual price of single-family homes that changed owners throughout 2019 came in at $610,350, which was the highest annual price since the Association started keeping home prices statistics in 1998.

That was 2.7 percent higher than 2018 and the eighth consecutive annual increase in home prices, although the percentage annual change has been getting smaller as rising prices push greater numbers of prospective buyers out of the market.

Similarly, the annual price of condominiums sold during 2019 was $397,792, a record high and 2.0 percent above the prior record set last year.

Like single-family homes, the condominium annual price posted increases in each of the prior eight years, with the largest increase of 33.8 percent reported in 2013 and recent years posting diminishing single-digit increases.

December ended with Realtors assisting the close of escrow on 200 home and 59 condominium sales. The home tally was up 51.5 percent while the condo sales total fell 16.9 percent from the prior year.

The Association’s Income-to-Loan Guide for December showed that a minimum income of $125,635 was needed to buy a median-priced home in the Santa
Clarita Valley. But the income needed actually was down 4.0 percent compared to a year ago, even though the median-priced reported in December 2018 was lower — $587,000 in 2018 compared to $622,000 this December.

2019 condo prices

The primary reason for the difference was the impact of lower interest rates — the December national average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate loan was 3.72 percent, while in December 2018 the rate was 4.84 percent.

The December rate yielded a monthly payment of $3,141 — down from $3,273 in 2018 — for principal and interest, the monthly share of property taxes, and the monthly portion of the insurance premium.

The Southland Regional Association of Realtors is a local trade association with more than 10,300 members serving the San Fernando and Santa Clarita Valleys. SRAR is one of the largest local associations in the nation.
Kaiser Opens Target Clinic in Canyon Country for Members, Non-Members
Kaiser Permanente celebrated the grand opening of its new Target Clinic at the Target Santa Clarita East store, located at 19105 Golden Valley Road in Canyon Country, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted last month by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Film, TV Productions Shooting in SCV: ‘Betrayed,’ ‘Lone Star,’ ‘Off the Grid’
The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of productions shooting in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of January 20-26, 2020.
SCV Home Prices, Condo Prices Set Record Highs in 2019
Realtors in the Santa Clarita Valley assisted 2,347 single-family home sales during 2019, an increase of 4.5 percent over the prior year, while prices hit new highs and the inventory plunged, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported Tuesday.
COC’s Canyons Promise Program Now Accepting Applications
The College of the Canyons "Canyons Promise" free tuition program for new students is now accepting applications for the 2020-21 school year.
COC, CSUN Students to Provide Free Tax Preparation
College of the Canyons and California State University, Northridge business accounting students are participating in the federal government’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA, clinic, providing free tax preparation and filing for low-to-moderate-income taxpayers.
Hoefflin Foundation Names Jaffe Interim Executive Director
Mike Jaffe, who started as a volunteer and then became a member of the board of directors for the nonprofit Michael Hoefflin Foundation, was recently appointed interim executive director, he said Monday.
Planning Commission OKs Patios Connection Project at Town Center
Santa Clarita’s Planning Commission approved plans Tuesday for the proposed Patios Connection project at Westfield Valencia Town Center, which includes the city’s second Costco and several other new businesses.
Court OK’s City Inspection of Solar Panels at Canyon View Estates
The city of Santa Clarita may conduct an inspection of the property containing the 2.5 acres of solar panels on a Canyon Country hillside to help determine whether or not property owners complied with permits, according to a court ruling Tuesday.
Supes Call for More Access to Substance Abuse Prevention, Treatment
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to develop recommendations to enhance and expand access to substance abuse prevention and treatment services.
California, 10 More States Sue EPA Over Inaction on Air Pollution Plans
California and 10 other states filed a lawsuit Wednesday seeking to force the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to take action to reduce air pollution in smoggy areas of those states where air quality has fallen below federal standards.
Two Arrested in Connection with Attempted Murder Investigation
Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s Career Offenders, Burglary, Robbery, Assault team, or COBRA, are conducting an attempted murder investigation after a fight broke out Thursday near a 7-Eleven in Canyon Country.
Newsom Dives Into Decades-Long California Water Fight
It didn’t take long for Gavin Newsom to dive head-first into a political water fight that has bedeviled a long list of capable and successful California governors.
SCV Nudged by Small Magnitude-3.6 Granada Hills Quake
Many Santa Clarita Valley residents felt a small jolt Tuesday night as the U.S. Geological Survey reported a magnitude-3.6 earthquake centered about 2.5 miles north-northeast of Granada Hills.
Newhall Man Dies, 3 from SCV Hurt in San Luis Obispo Rollover Crash
A Newhall man died and three more Santa Clarita Valley residents suffered injuries in a rollover crash in a remote area of San Luis Obispo County Saturday night.
Sign-Stealing Scandal: LA Leaders Demand World Series Pennants for Dodgers
The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to demand the awarding of two World Series titles to the LA Dodgers in the wake of a sign-stealing scandal currently rocking Major League Baseball.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 22)
1839 - Gov. Juan B. Alvarado gives most of SCV to Mexican Army Lt. Antonio del Valle.
Jan. 25: Team Up to Clean Up Castaic Lake
Castaic Union School District, in partnership with the Castaic Elementary School Parent Teacher Association, will be hosting a “Be Kind to Your Community” event at Castaic Lake (lower lake), Saturday, Jan. 25, and the entire community is invited.
Tick Fire Not Part of Criminal Investigation
Arson investigators have said the Tick Fire is not currently considered part of a criminal investigation.
Jan. 27: Vista Canyon Bus Transfer Center Groundbreaking
Residents and visitors rely on Santa Clarita Transit to get where they need to go, and riders will soon be able to expand their transit opportunities, thanks to the new bus transfer station at the Vista Canyon development located south of the 14 Freeway.
Jan. 22: Santa Clarita Community College District Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a Business Meeting Wednesday, Jan 22, starting with a closed session at 3:30 p.m. and followed by an open session at 5:00 p.m.
Canyon Country Woman, Newhall Man Arrested on Attempted Murder Charges
A woman and a man were both arrested on Sunday on charges related to an attempted murder investigation.
SCV Chamber Announces Launch of Nonprofit Council
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday the creation of a new NonProfit Council designed specifically for local 501c(3) nonprofits who are members of the Chamber to keep our local non-profits on the forefront in charitable giving, advocacy and regulations.
Feb. 27: LA Kings Festival
LOS ANGELES – The second annual Los Angeles Kings Festival – in which Kings Season Ticket members and fans can meet the entire Kings team – will be held on Thursday, Feb. 27, at Staples Center.
Multi-vehicle Collision Prompts Closure of State Route 14
A multivehicle traffic collision on Highway 14 resulted in all southbound lanes closed for more than two hours Monday night.
