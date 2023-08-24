SCV Luxury Cigar Lounge Taps Into New Business Model

The luxury cigar market continues to boom, and Genuine Cigars is excited to announce new offerings and an updated experience for visitors.
From the lifelong cigar connoisseur to the casual newbie, Genuine Cigars, located at 24250 Town Center Dr, Suite 130 in Valencia, has been a community gathering place since first opening its doors in 2006. It offers big-name brands and a variety of hand-rolled cigar options from the company’s manufacturers in South America. Owner Kyle Saado has been in the luxury cigar industry since 1992. Saado continues to grow his influence and his business ventures in the Southern California area. He grew the business into, at one point, an 11-lounge company.
“For over 30 years cigars have been my life and my passion. We are thrilled to offer a truly unique experience in the heart of the Santa Clarita Valley” said Saado. “All are welcome, and we hope to continue serving as a community gathering space for years to come.”
Saado takes pride in not only offering excellent customer service but also supporting local law enforcement and first responders too. He partners with area restaurants, golf courses, country clubs, and hotels to help community businesses thrive, and is an avid supporter of charitable organizations like the Oksana Foundation, which provides music and arts education for disadvantaged children worldwide.
The California Commission on Teacher Credentialing has awarded $455,000 in Reading and Literacy Supplementary Authorization Incentive Grant funds to the William S. Hart Union High School District to support teachers in adding an additional authorization to their existing credentials.
It was a busy summer for Matador Athletics. Living up to its core values, significant institutional and donor investments were put into several capital enhancements supporting our Champion student-athletes.
A California State University, Northridge communication studies professor has collaborated with a team of Cornell researchers to develop and test novel e-cigarette warnings messages with two key and divergent populations: non-smoking youth and adult smokers.
After completion of a nationwide search, the Board of Directors for the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation announced Wednesday the promotion of current vice president of Workforce & Economic Development, Dr. Jey Wagner, to the role of president and CEO, as successor to Holly Schroeder.
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted an important virtual roundtable discussion, Education to End Hate: Countering Antisemitism, to discuss the role of education in addressing antisemitism.
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. By joining the Gold Together Champions Campaign, along with other cancer fighting volunteers in the Santa Clarita Valley, to fight back against childhood cancer, you can help the American Cancer Society save lives by raising funds to directly support groundbreaking research, patient care programs, and much more. The color gold, like the precious metal, symbolizes the most precious thing in our lives – our children.
California Institute of the Arts mourns the loss of Ron Cephas Jones, an actor and and School of Theater faculty. Jones won two Emmy Awards for his acting on the hit television drama “This Is Us.” His death, at age 66, was reported this past weekend by his manager, Dan Spilo.
You’ve no doubt noticed the unique area at Central Park, tucked behind the fields, where tree stumps circle around a center monument. This special place is the Youth Grove and every year we gather there for the Evening of Remembrance to honor the young lives lost in traffic-related incidents within our community.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has issued a "Call to Photographers And Artists for Picture Perfect.” “Picture Perfect,” an exhibit featuring photography will open Oct. 6 and runs through Nov. 5 at the SCAA 6th Street Gallery, 22508 6th Street, Newhall, CA 91321.
A fundraiser for the "Friendly Beasts of Placerita Canyon Nature Center" will be held Saturday, Aug. 26 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will be held at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
Wrestling for Autism SCV 2023 is a professional wrestling event where the community can come together for an afternoon of fun and the profits will go to help local charities. The 2023 beneficiaries are Include Everyone Project and Carousel Ranch.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.