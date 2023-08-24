SCV Luxury Cigar Lounge Taps Into New Business Model

The luxury cigar market continues to boom, and Genuine Cigars is excited to announce new offerings and an updated experience for visitors.

From the lifelong cigar connoisseur to the casual newbie, Genuine Cigars, located at 24250 Town Center Dr, Suite 130 in Valencia, has been a community gathering place since first opening its doors in 2006. It offers big-name brands and a variety of hand-rolled cigar options from the company’s manufacturers in South America. Owner Kyle Saado has been in the luxury cigar industry since 1992. Saado continues to grow his influence and his business ventures in the Southern California area. He grew the business into, at one point, an 11-lounge company.

“For over 30 years cigars have been my life and my passion. We are thrilled to offer a truly unique experience in the heart of the Santa Clarita Valley” said Saado. “All are welcome, and we hope to continue serving as a community gathering space for years to come.”

Saado takes pride in not only offering excellent customer service but also supporting local law enforcement and first responders too. He partners with area restaurants, golf courses, country clubs, and hotels to help community businesses thrive, and is an avid supporter of charitable organizations like the Oksana Foundation, which provides music and arts education for disadvantaged children worldwide.

Visit www.facebook.com/genuinecigarsvalencia for more information or call (661) 259-3555.

