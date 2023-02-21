SCV Native, Bengals WR Trenton Irwin Announces Return of Youth Football Camp

Uploaded: , Monday, Feb 20, 2023

By Press Release

Santa Clarita Valley native and Cincinnati Bengals wide-receiver, Trenton Irwin, announces his 2nd annual charity football camp in collaboration with PO3 Agency on March 26, at College of the Canyons, which is located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.

The camp is open to 5th-8th graders and while the camp is free for students and $5 for spectators, donations are encouraged and will support Fostering Youth Independence. An SCV native himself, Irwin is excited for the opportunity to give back to a community that gave him so much. The camp will be coached by other NFL, CFL and collegiate football talent providing a unique and memorable experience to all participants and spectators. Camp activities will include drills, scrimmages, giveaways, snacks and special awards while allowing campers to interact with their favorite football players. Enroll your 5th-8th grader before March 20 and prepare for a fun-filled day on March 26.

After graduating from Hart High School in Newhall, Irwin went on to play Division 1 football at Stanford University. Irwin signed with the Cincinnati Bengals in October 2019 and has since recorded 15 receptions for 231 yards with four touchdowns this past 2022 season. Finishing up a great season, Irwin is thrilled for the chance to give back to his community and share his experiences and knowledge with the future generation of football players.

About Trenton Irwin:

Trenton Irwin is an American football wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals of the National Football League. A Hart High School and Stanford University graduate, Irwin went undrafted in the 2019 draft where he signed to the Miami Dolphins, then got picked up by the Cincinnati Bengals. This is his second year hosting the Trenton Irwin Football Camp and he is eager to continue his legacy and impact on the youth in his community. ABOUT PO3 AGENCY: PO3 Agency, founded by award winning sports marketer and SCV native Jessica Campbell, is a marketing agency specializing in professional athletes, influencers, businesses of all sizes, and realtors. With services ranging from social media management and digital strategy to event management and pro athlete camp production, find more information at www.po3agency.com. ### If you would like more information or have any questions, please call Jessica Campbell at (661) 388-7280 or email press@po3agency.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...