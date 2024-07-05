SCV Parade Marches Through Old Town Newhall

The 92nd annual Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade attracted thousnds to the streets of Old Town Newhall to cheer more than 100 parade entries representing politicians, scout troops, businesses, nonprofits, fraternal organizations and others.

The parade began at 9 a.m. at the Newhall roundabout in Old Town Newhall. The parade made its way north on Main Street, west onto Lyons Avenue in front of the Newhall Library and then north onto Orchard Village Road, ending at Dalbey Drive.

The parade began with a contingent of motorcycle officers from the Newhall Division of the California Highway Patrol followed by a flag brigade from the Metropolitan Division of the Fraternal Order of the Elks.

The theme for this year’s parade is “The Freedom to Play: Celebrating Our

Parks, Trails and Open Space.”

Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin served as Grand Marshal of the

parade, demonstrating the city’s commitment to enriching the lives of

residents with parks, trails and open space.

Many of the spectators viewing the parade huddled under shade trees, umbrellas or popup tents to beat the heat which soared into the high 90s in Newhall.

A heat warning will continue through Monday in the Santa Clarita Valley and other areas of Los Angeles County.

Among the popular parade entries was the Kona Ice entry that handed out free samples along the parade route.

Among the parade entries were numerous vehicles decorated with red, white and blue bunting, balloons, American flags and other festive décor.

SCV high schools were represented by the Golden Valley High School color guard, West Ranch High School drum line, Saugus Cheer and athletics, Canyon High School Cheer and Hart High Football.

The 92nd annual Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade was organized by the volunteer Fourth of July Parade Committee:

Leon Worden, Chair

Dave Knutson, Parade Marshal

Dave Caldwell

Bruce Fortine

Kyle Lopez

Carrie Lujan

Michael Mazzetti

James McCarthy

Gloria Mercado-Fortine

Susan Shapiro

Teresa Todd

Laurene Weste-McCarthy

Kenneth Wilson

Parade sponsors included:

City of Santa Clarita

SCVTV

Newhall Crossings

Family and friends of Duane Harte

The Signal

KHTS AM-1220/FM-98.1

Panorama Towing

William S. Hart Park

For more information on the annual SCV Fourth of July Parade visit scvparade.com.

