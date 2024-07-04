header image

July 3
1925 - By letter, Wyatt Earp beseeches his friend William S. Hart to portray him in a movie, to correct the "lies about me." Hart never did. [story]
Hart-Wyatt Earp
Celebrate Fourth of July in the Santa Clarita Valley
| Wednesday, Jul 3, 2024
Parade Fourth of July

Celebrate the Fourth of July in Santa Clarita with a full day of festive events including a run, pancake breakfast, parade and fireworks.

Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley Pancake Breakfast

6:30-9:30 a.m.

Enjoy the Santa Clarita Valley Rotary Club’s annual Pancake Breakfast! The club will be serving its famous hot pancakes, sausages, Cowboy Coffee and orange juice, all you can eat for $10 a person. Kids under age 12 eat free with paid adult.

Follow the smell of pancakes and sausage or visit the parking lot at 24200 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

Independence Day Classic

The 40th annual Independence Day Classic run presented by the Santa Clarita Runners will begin its 10K race at 7 a.m. The Kids K run will begin at 7:45 a.m. and the Heritage Sierra 5K race will begin at 8 a.m.

A one-mile walk for seniors will begin at 8 a.m. beginning immediately following the start of the 5K run.

This celebration welcomes people of all ages and all abilities.

The 5K route and the one-mile senior walk will be held on the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade route. Wave to your friends and neighbors perched on the curb as they await the start of the annual parade.

Proceeds benefit SCV high school cross-country programs.

Registration: $15 to $65.

Newhall Memorial Park, 24933 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.

For more information visit: id5k.scrunners.org.

Santa Clarita Vally Annual Fourth of July Parade

Starts 9 a.m. in Old Town Newhall.

Come cheer on your friends and neighbors at the annual Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade.

Presented by the volunteer Fourth of July Parade Committee the parade is an old-time celebration of everything good in the SCV.

The theme for this year’s parade is “The Freedom to Play: Celebrating Our Parks, Trails and Open Space.”

Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin will be the Grand Marshal of the parade, demonstrating the city’s commitment to enriching the lives of residents with parks, trails and open space.

The city of Santa Clarita has more than 13,000 acres of dedicated public use open space, 38 public parks and 43 trails covering nearly 300 miles.

The parade starts at 9 a.m. at the Newhall roundabout in Old Town Newhall. The parade will make its way north on Main Street, west onto Lyons Avenue in front of the Newhall Library, and then north onto Orchard Village Road, ending at Dalbey Drive.

The first officially sponsored Fourth of July Parade was held in 1932, which makes 2024 the 92nd annual parade. However, in some years the parade has been cancelled, as it was during WWII and the recent pandemic.

To view the parade route and line up visit scvparade.com.

The parade will be tape-delayed and broadcast the same day on SCVTV.com at 8 p.m. on July 4.

Santa Clarita Spirit of America Fireworks Spectacular

At 9:15 p.m. the Valencia Town Center will host the city of Santa Clarita’s annual fireworks show. The fireworks show is free and a musical soundtrack will be broadcast on KHTS AM-1220.

Best viewing spots will include areas around the Valencia Town Center.

To view both the Santa Clarita and Magic Mountain fireworks try the pedestrian bridge crossover on Creekside Road.

Let Freedom Ring Six Flags Magic Mountain Fireworks

Six Flags Magic Mountain will begin its fireworks show at 9:15 p.m. on the Fourth of July. Best of all Six Flags will also offer fireworks nightly through Saturday.

If you are at the theme park to witness the display of fireworks, the best viewing areas will be at the Full Throttle Plaza, DC Universe and the Main Gate Plaza.

The fireworks can also be viewed from areas outside of the park.

LATEST CITY HEADLINES
