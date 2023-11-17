header image

November 17
1969 - Construction begins on Magic Mountain amusement park [story]
Magic Mountain under construction
SCV Resident, Fallen Burbank Officer Matthew Pavelka Honored
| Friday, Nov 17, 2023

matthewpavelkaCanyon Country resident and Burbank Police Department officer Matthew Pavelka was honored on Wednesday, Nov. 15 on the 20th anniversay of his death with a flagpole and plaque dedicatation ceremony at Johnny Carson Park in Burbank.

The Burbank Police Foundation held the 20th year commemoration ceremony in honor of the enduring memory of Officer Matthew Pavelka.

On Nov. 15, 2003, Pavelka, 26, was gunned down in a Ramada Inn parking lot near Burbank Airport. Officer Greg Campbell was on patrol and saw two men sitting in a car without license plates in an area then known for drug and gang-related activity. Campbell radioed for assistance and Pavelka arrived to assist.

David Garcia and Ramon Aranda, 25, began firing on the officers. Both officers were hit. Pavelka, 26, was killed and Campbell was seriously wounded. Aranda was killed. Garcia fled and was arrested in Tijuana on Thanksgiving Day 2003 following an extensive manhunt.

Nearly nine years later in 2012 Garcia was convicted of the murder of Pavelka and the attempted murder of Campbell and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to first-degree murder and all other counts in connection with the 2003 killing.

The Burbank community was left reeling from the devastating loss of Pavelka who had served only 10 months on the Burbank Police Department. He was the first Burbank officer to die in the line of fire in 83 years.

The Foundation held the flagpole and commemorative plaque dedication in Pavelka’s honor “ensuring that his selfless service and sacrifice continue to be remembered and cherished by all.”

Pavelka was the son of Mike and Sue Pavelka and nephew of Kathy Jackson.

April 4: Melissa Etheridge at Santa Clarita PAC
Friday, Nov 17, 2023
April 4: Melissa Etheridge at Santa Clarita PAC
The Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken Tour will appear on stage at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on the campus of College of the Canyons at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 4.
FULL STORY...
Caltrans Plans to Open I-10 by Tuesday, Weeks Ahead of Schedule
Friday, Nov 17, 2023
Caltrans Plans to Open I-10 by Tuesday, Weeks Ahead of Schedule
California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced the California Department of Transportation plans to open Interstate 10 between Alameda Street and the East Los Angeles interchange by Tuesday, Nov. 21, lessening the disruption to Los Angeles commuters by three to five weeks.
FULL STORY...
Dec. 2: 28th Annual Winter Magic at Castaic Lake
Friday, Nov 17, 2023
Dec. 2: 28th Annual Winter Magic at Castaic Lake
The 28th Annual Winter Magic event invites community members to enjoy a boat parade, snow, face painting, crafts, games, music, food trucks and an appearance from Santa on Saturday, Dec. 2 at Castaic Lake. The event will begin at 3 p.m. with the lighted boat parade beginning at sunset in the lower lagoon.
FULL STORY...
Dec. 2: Photos with Santa at Harley-Davidson of Santa Clarita
Santa Claus is coming to Harley-Davidson of Santa Clarita and he's ready to strike a pose with you and your family. Spto by for a day filled with photos, fun, snacks and activities such as coloring and Stacyc e-bike rides for the kids.
Dec. 2: Photos with Santa at Harley-Davidson of Santa Clarita
Public Health Offers Food Safety Preparation Recommendations
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health would like families to enjoy a safe and healthy Thanksgiving holiday feast by taking steps to avoid foodborne illness, commonly known as food poisoning. Raw or undercooked meats, including turkey, chicken, beef, and lamb, and food kept at unsafe temperatures can contain bacteria such as Campylobacter, Salmonella, or E. coli, that cause diarrhea and other health problems.
Public Health Offers Food Safety Preparation Recommendations
COVID-19 Weekly Roundup: COVID Cases See Seasonal Increase
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 113 laboratory verified new cases and no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
COVID-19 Weekly Roundup: COVID Cases See Seasonal Increase
L.A. County Rent Relief Program Grants $46. 3M to Landlords
The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs has announced the new L.A. County Rent Relief Program. Put forward by the L.A. County Board of Supervisors, over $46 million in direct financial assistance will be provided to qualified landlords
L.A. County Rent Relief Program Grants $46. 3M to Landlords
Nov. 18: CIF‐SS Cross Country Finals Changed to Rain Course
Due to the probability of rain forecasted, and in an abundance of caution for the athletes competing, the CIF‐Southern Section office, in consultation with meet management, has determined the Mt. San Antonio College Rain Course will be used for the CIF‐Southern Section‐Ford Cross Country Championships on Saturday, Nov. 18.
Nov. 18: CIF‐SS Cross Country Finals Changed to Rain Course
Nov. 19: Placerita Nature Center Presents ‘Chaparral’
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center and Natural Area invites the public to "walk on the wild side" with the latest presentation of its community nature series on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 2 p.m.
Nov. 19: Placerita Nature Center Presents ‘Chaparral’
Lady Mustangs Sign Bryanna Elias
Bryanna Elias, a senior at Costa Mesa High School, has signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her education and play soccer at The Master's University.
Lady Mustangs Sign Bryanna Elias
Marcia Mayeda | If We Can Talk to Animals
Being an animal lover from my earliest memories, one of my favorite childhood movies was Dr. Doolittle.
Marcia Mayeda | If We Can Talk to Animals
Mustangs Basketball Best Golden Eagles 74-46
The Master's University men's basketball team got their fourth win in a row Wednesday night, defeating the La Sierra Golden Eagles 74-46 in The MacArthur Center.
Mustangs Basketball Best Golden Eagles 74-46
Lady Cougs Capture 3C2A Golf Championship
The College of the Canyons Cougars picked the right time to have their best team performance of the year as the Cougars battled back to capture the 3C2A Women's Golf State Championships on Tuesday at Hunter Ranch Golf Course in Paso Robles.
Lady Cougs Capture 3C2A Golf Championship
COC Names Kira Hooper, Malik Brooks Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Kira Hooper (women's volleyball) and Malik Brooks (football) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Nov. 6-11.
COC Names Kira Hooper, Malik Brooks Athletes of the Week
Take Part in Child & Family Adopt-a-Family Program
The holiday season is the spirit of giving.
Take Part in Child & Family Adopt-a-Family Program
Tejon Outlets Announces 2023 Holiday Hours
The Outlets at Tejon has released its 2023 Holiday Shopping Hours.
Tejon Outlets Announces 2023 Holiday Hours
Nov. 25: CSUN Hosting 38th Annual Powwow
The 38th Annual CSUN Powwow will take place Nov. 25, to celebrate American Indian communities of Los Angeles and throughout Southern California.
Nov. 25: CSUN Hosting 38th Annual Powwow
Dec. 1: SCVi Charter School Hosting Family Literacy Night
The TK-12th founding school of the iLEAD Tuition-Free Public Charter School Network, SCVi, in Santa Clarita Valley, invites the public to its Family Literacy Night Friday, Dec. 1, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at its 28060 Hasley Canyon Road campus in Castaic.
Dec. 1: SCVi Charter School Hosting Family Literacy Night
Nov. 23: Thanksgiving ‘Turkey Trot’ Returns to COC
The College of the Canyons Athletics Department invites community members of all ages to run, walk, or jog in the 15th annual Thanksgiving Day 'Turkey Trot' event benefiting the college's cross country and track & field programs.
Nov. 23: Thanksgiving ‘Turkey Trot’ Returns to COC
Today in SCV History (Nov. 16)
1941 - Rose (stagecoach) Station at bottom of Grapevine dedicated as California Historical Landmark [story]
Rose Station marker
Five Santa Clarita Businesses Land on Fastest-Growing Private Companies List
Every year the Los Angeles Business Journal creates their list of fastest-growing private companies based in L.A. County.
Five Santa Clarita Businesses Land on Fastest-Growing Private Companies List
Celebrate Heroes with Child & Family Center’s Hearts for Heroes
Honor the hero in your life this holiday season and help support Child & Family Center with their Hearts for Heroes program. 
Celebrate Heroes with Child & Family Center’s Hearts for Heroes
