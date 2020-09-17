SCV Sheriff's Deputies Head Out to Assist with Bobcat Fire
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies reassigned to assist in Bobcat Fire in Antelope Valley on Sept. 17, 2020 Dan Watson/The Signal

 

SCV Sheriff’s Deputies Assisting Palmdale Station in Bobcat Fire

Uploaded: , Thursday, Sep 17, 2020

By Tammy Murga | The Signal

With lights and sirens on, two squads of Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies rolled out Thursday afternoon to assist in the fast-growing Bobcat Fire that prompted new evacuations in the Antelope Valley.

An estimated 12 deputies gathered at the station in Valencia and were reassigned to help the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station, according to law enforcement officials on the scene.

Their aid, which could include evacuation efforts, come as the fire scorching above the San Gabriel Valley foothills prompted new evacuations of residents of Juniper Hills and Devils Punchbowl, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“Residents in these areas should quickly gather their families and pets and head to your preplanned location outside of the fire evacuation zones,” read the Sheriff’s Department’s evacuation order. “Delaying evacuation will prevent fire crews from suppression activities and compromise the safety of the public and first responders.”

The Bobcat Fire, which first ignited on Sept. 6, has burned through 50,539 acres and was 3% contained as of Thursday morning. The incident has resulted in multiple road closures and approximately 1,285 personnel being deployed, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

