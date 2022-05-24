SCV Sheriff’s Station Participates in Annual LASD Memorial Torch Relay Run

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station personnel participated in the annual Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Memorial Torch Relay Run honoring fallen officers throughout the nation.

SCV Deputies received the torch at Deputy Jake Kuredjian’s memorial in Stevenson Ranch and completed five legs, ending on Sierra Highway, where the torch was passed on to personnel from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

The Memorial Torch Relay Run was established in 1975 to honor the memory of the brave and dedicated peace officers in Los Angeles County who sacrificed their lives in the performance of their duties.

The run, which consists of 58 legs of varying distance began its non-stop journey from the Hall of Justice building in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, May 20 and traveled over 300 miles over the weekend.

The Memorial Torch was passed to each of the mainland Sheriff’s stations over the course of three days. Nearly 2,000 runners participated in the relay.

This year’s Memorial Torch Relay Run honored three fallen heroes:

Deputy Thomas Joseph Albanese, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department; Detention Services Officer Michael Wall, County of Los Angeles Probation and Police Officer II Jose Luis Anzora, Los Angeles Police Department.

