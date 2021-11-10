SCV Student Alice Xie Receives President’s Volunteer Service Award

The city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce the community’s first Gold Award recipient of the President’s Volunteer Service Award. This honor was given to 15-year-old Alice Xie of West Ranch High School for volunteer efforts completed this year.

Alice’s Gold Award comes as a result of over 100 hours of volunteer service completed as a part of the libraries’ e-Teen Advisory Board (eTAB). Alice has been an active City volunteer since 2017 when she started volunteering for the Cowboy Festival.

The President’s Volunteer Service Award program honors individuals whose service positively impacts communities and inspires those around them to volunteer as well. The city of Santa Clarita is recognized as a Certifying Organization, allowing exceptional volunteers who meet the program’s criteria to be honored with a package consisting of a certificate, pin, medal and congratulatory letter from President Joseph R. Biden.

For more information on the President’s Volunteer Service Award, contact Volunteer Engagement Supervisor Tess Simgen at tsimgen@santa-clarita.com.

