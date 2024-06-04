header image

1925 - Newhall Constable Jack Pilcher killed in the line of duty in handgun accident [story]
Jack Pilcher
California Credit Union Foundation Awards Scholarships to SCV Students
| Tuesday, Jun 4, 2024
California Credit Union

The California Credit Union Foundation has awarded scholarships to two Santa Clarita Valley students as part of its 2024 College Scholarship Program, recognizing exceptional students from Saugus High School in Saugus and West Ranch High School in Stevenson Ranch for their school and community activities.

Through the program, the Foundation provides 20 scholarships of $1,000 each to college-bound students in Los Angeles, Orange and Ventura Counties.

Santa Clarita Valley scholarship recipients are Audrey Whitman, Saugus High School and Alice Xie, West Ranch High School.

Saugus High School Senior Audrey Whitman received a 2024 California Credit Union Foundation Scholarship from California Credit Union Senior School and Community Development Officer Mariam Nasiry.

West Ranch High School College Counselor Christopher Gimber; Principal Robert Fisher; 2024 California Credit Union Foundation Scholarship Recipient Alice Xie; and California Credit Union Senior School and Community Development Officer Mariam Nasiry.

“We were excited to see so many promising students participate in our program this year, and hope these scholarships will make the road to a college education just a little bit easier,” said California Credit Union Foundation President Marvel Ford. “We are proud to recognize these students not just for their hard work in school, but also for their commitment to supporting their local communities. We wish all these inspiring students the very best of luck in their future education.”

All 2024 California Credit Union Foundation scholarship recipients are:

Sofia Arias, Kennedy High School, La Palma

Honey Sweet Armstrong, Valley Academy of Arts and Sciences, Granada Hills

Noelle Chakbazof, St. Lucy’s Priory High School, Glendora

Milo Daluiso, Palos Verdes High School, Palos Verdes Estates

Jacob Dominguez, San Dimas High School, San Dimas

Tawnia Flores, James A. Garfield High School, Los Angeles

Taylor Gibson, Newbury Park High School, Newbury Park

Anthony Haro, Woodrow Wilson High School, Los Angeles

Quinn Henderson, Newbury Park High School, Newbury Park

Yiselle Jacobo-Ramirez, Phineas Banning High School, Wilmington

Samantha Jimenez, Maywood Center for Enriched Studies, Maywood

Antonio Liberati, Palos Verdes High School, Palos Verdes Estates

Alessandro Mureno, Verbum Dei Jesuit High School, Los Angeles

Gil Padilla-Hernandez, James A. Garfield High School, Los Angeles

Emanuel Rubio Munoz, South Gate High School, South Gate

Stephanie Tran, La Quinta High School, Westminster

Amy Vazquez, Rancho Dominguez Preparatory School, Long Beach

Audrey Whitman, Saugus High School, Santa Clarita

Alice Xie, West Ranch High School, Stevenson Ranch

Eva Yassine, San Dimas High School, San Dimas

The Foundation’s Annual College Scholarship program was created by the credit union in 2005 to recognize outstanding students within its local communities. Since the creation of the program, more than $425,000 in scholarships have been awarded to students across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, Ventura and San Diego counties.

College-bound high school seniors and community college students transferring to a four-year university who maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.0 and plan to attend an accredited college or university in the coming year were eligible to participate.

The California Credit Union Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that serves as the philanthropic arm of California Credit Union, a state chartered full-service credit union with assets nearly $5 billion, approximately 200,000 members and 25 retail branches. The Foundation works to strengthen the financial well-being of our communities by providing targeted resources to non-profit partners effecting meaningful change across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego and Ventura counties. California Credit Union funds all administrative costs of the Foundation, enabling it to return 100% of donations back into community programs. Please visit ccu.com/foundation to learn more or make a tax-deductible donation, or follow the Foundation on Instagram® @ccufoundation.
Today in SCV History (June 4)
1925 - Newhall Constable Jack Pilcher killed in the line of duty in handgun accident [story]
Jack Pilcher
